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Cabinet Approves Various Construction and Development Works Worth ₹6,940 Crore

Approval for 3% DA and DR for Government Employees and Pensioners Mahana Micro Irrigation Project in Rewa District Approved Guest Teachers Working in Institutions for Divyangs to Receive Honorarium ₹18,000 Monthly Approval for Implementation of Shaurya Sankalp Training Scheme Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Chairs Cabinet Meeting to Take Decisions
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:07 IST

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