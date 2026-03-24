Cabinet Approves Various Construction and Development Works Worth ₹6,940 Crore
Approval for 3% DA and DR for Government Employees and Pensioners
Mahana Micro Irrigation Project in Rewa District Approved
Guest Teachers Working in Institutions for Divyangs to Receive Honorarium ₹18,000 Monthly
Approval for Implementation of Shaurya Sankalp Training Scheme
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Chairs Cabinet Meeting to Take Decisions
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