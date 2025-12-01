Chanderi ‘Eco Retreat’ Promotes the Importance of Swadeshi: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav

<p><strong>Chief Minister Congratulates on the Inauguration of Chanderi ‘co Retreat’<br>‘Eco Retreat’ Begins in Chanderi, Blending Craft, Art and Adventure<br>Union Minister Shri Scindia Presides Over the Event<br>Fashion and Music Festival Celebrates Chanderi’s Weaving Heritage alongwith Top Fashion Brands<br>Luxury Tent City to Operate for Over Three Months<br>Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Partners with Sunset Desert Camp for Event</strong></p>.<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given strong impetus to indigenous products and artisans. In this spirit, the Madhya Pradesh government will make every possible effort to promote craftsmen and support their development. He said Chanderi is renowned not only for its history, natural beauty and tourism, but also for its traditional weaving. The weavers here create Chanderi sarees, which have received a GI tag for their quality, and this is a significant achievement.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav shared these thoughts in a special message sent from Ujjain for the Chanderi ‘Eco Retreat’ event on Friday. He stated that Chanderi has a glorious history and nature has endowed the region with many attributes that attract tourists. For three months, visitors will be able to enjoy stays in the tent city. The ‘eco retreat’ will also benefit local weavers, and Chanderi is emerging as a major destination for the film industry, with many films and web series being shot there. Through the retreat, representatives from the fashion industry have also arrived and are expected to be deeply impressed by the live weaving demonstrations. Hardworking weavers create unique designs, and in the ‘Industry and Employment Year 2025’, the state government has taken important steps to support the artisans of Chanderi. The ‘Eco Retreat’ is helping to promote Chanderi’s world-famous sarees, while buyer–seller meets, handloom exhibitions, food fairs, and light-and-sound shows will highlight Chanderi’s significance to India and the world. These activities will also support the economic progress of self-help groups.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that adventure sports will provide enjoyment for local youth and tourists, while also promoting sports and nurturing sportspersons.</p><h3><strong>Tent city to attract tourists</strong></h3><p>The third edition of Chanderi Eco Retreat 2025 has been organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board in collaboration with the Chanderi district administration and Sunset Desert Camp. The tent city, set up near Katti Ghati, will remain open for more than three months, welcoming both domestic and international tourists.</p><h3><strong>Chanderi is a living symbol of Indian craft and heritage: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia</strong></h3><p>Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, who presided over the Chanderi Eco Retreat, said that Chanderi is not merely a place on the map, but a chapter of India’s cultural soul, where glorious history, remarkable architecture, and centuries-old weaving traditions coexist harmoniously. He said that Chanderi has embodied the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Vocal for Local’ and ‘Local to Global’. Its forts, stepwells, palaces and heritage structures are not only proof of a prosperous past, but living evidence of Bundelkhand’s cultural valour and aesthetic sense.</p><p>Minister Shri Scindia described Chanderi sarees and the handloom tradition here as among India’s most prestigious and distinctive arts. With their exquisite textures, intricate zari work, and generational techniques, Chanderi sarees continue to captivate the world. Despite hardships, the weavers have not only preserved their craft but also elevated it to global recognition. He said Chanderi is a living symbol of Indian craft, tradition & aesthetics and will further strengthen its place on the world map through its history, handloom legacy and cultural heritage.</p><p><strong>Threads of Time:</strong> The Chanderi Saga” fashion and music show</p><p>A fashion and music event, “Threads of Time: The Chanderi Saga”, dedicated to Chanderi’s traditional weaving and unique heritage, was organized in the tent city after the inauguration. The show presented the historical and artistic journey of Chanderi textiles through a contemporary lens. Leading fashion brands such as FabIndia, Taneira, Itokri, Noize Jeans and Zee’s by Tajwar showcased their special collections featuring Chanderi fabric.</p><h3><strong>Adventure activities, food and family experiences</strong></h3><p>At the Chanderi Eco Retreat, tourists can enjoy adventure activities alongside the traditional flavours of Baghelkhand and Bundelkhand cuisines. The facilities include a kids’ zone and a variety of indoor and outdoor games for families and children.</p><p>The event was attended by Minister for New and Renewable Energy Shri Rakesh Shukla; Chanderi MLA Shri Jagannath Singh Raghuwanshi; Mungaoli MLA Shri Brajendra Singh Yadav; Shri Alok Tiwari; Ashoknagar Collector Shri Aditya Singh; Deputy Director (Events & Marketing), MP Tourism Board, Shri Yuvraj Padole; FabIndia MD Shri William Bissell; and Tata Taneira CEO Shri Ambuj Narayan, among others.</p>