<p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday attended the closing ceremony of the National Trade Expo 2026 organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) at BTI Ground in the state capital, Raipur. Addressing the gathering, he said that alongside agriculture, Chhattisgarh has created a favourable ecosystem for trade and industry, encouraging traders and industrial representatives to come forward with investment proposals in the state.</p> <p>Chief Minister noted that Finance Minister O. P. Choudhary has presented a budget of Rs 1.72 lakh crore for the financial year 2026–27. He stated that the present government has completed two years and is now in its third year. The first year’s Budget was themed “GYAN”, with ‘G’ representing the Gareeb the poor, ‘Y’ for 'Yuva' the. youth, ‘A’ for Annadata farmers, and ‘N’ for 'Nari' women, placing focused attention on the upliftment of these sections. The second year carried forward this momentum under the theme “GATI”, while this year’s Budget is centred on “SANKALP”.</p> <p>He emphasised that the Budget has been framed in the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas”, and is dedicated to the overall welfare of the state. Special focus, he said, has been accorded to Bastar and Surguja regions.</p> <p>Describing Bastar as a region geographically larger than the state of Kerala and blessed with extraordinary natural beauty, Chief Minister Shri Sai said that it could well be called heaven on earth. Yet, for over four decades, Naxalism had impeded its development. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, and owing to the indomitable courage of security forces, Naxalism is nearing its end. He reiterated the resolve to eliminate Naxalism from Chhattisgarh and the country by March 31, 2026.</p> <p>Recalling the earlier intensity of Naxal activity in the state, Chief Minister Shri Sai said that over the past two years, security forces have waged a decisive battle against extremism. Several senior Maoist leaders have been neutralised and a large number of cadres have surrendered, accelerating the state’s march towards peace and stability. He added that the government is now prioritising development in areas that had long remained deprived due to Maoist violence.</p> <p>Shri Sai informed that provisions have been made in the Budget for establishing Education Cities in remote areas such as Abujhmad and Jagargunda. Efforts are also underway to promote agriculture and value addition of forest produce. Bastar and Surguja divisions are home to hundreds of varieties of forest produce, and systematic value addition is strengthening the local economy.</p> <p>Highlighting the state’s ecological wealth, he said nearly 44 per cent of Chhattisgarh’s geographical area is forested. Under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, 7 crore saplings have been planted. Additionally, compensatory plantation is being undertaken on a large scale to offset trees felled under industrial projects.</p> <p>Chief Minister Shri Sai said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has resolved to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, and Chhattisgarh must move in tandem with that vision. The state government has prepared a comprehensive Vision Document in this direction. It aims to double the current GSDP rate within five years and increase the state’s GSDP to Rs 75 lakh crore by 2047. He noted that the new Industrial Policy is yielding encouraging results. Through 'investment meets' organised in major cities, the state has received investment proposals worth approximately Rs 8 lakh crore so far, with work already underway on several projects. These include investments in sectors such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.</p> <p>Stating that the traders community will play a pivotal role in shaping a developed Chhattisgarh by 2047, the Chief Minister congratulated the CAIT team for successfully organising the National Trade Expo 2026.</p> <p>On the occasion, he also visited various stalls at the Expo, interacted with participants, and released a Swadeshi poster published by CAIT.</p> <p>Among those present were Chairman of the National Traders’ Welfare Board Shri Sunil Singhi, Raipur Mayor Smt Meenal Choubey, CAIT National Vice President Shri Amar Parwani, other senior office-bearers of CAIT Chhattisgarh, and a large number of distinguished citizens.</p>