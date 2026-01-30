<p>The Chhattisgarh cultural programme at Bharat Parv has emerged as a major crowd-puller, with visitors showing immense enthusiasm for the state’s folk dances, traditional cuisine and tourism pavilion. Bharat Parv 2026, a six-day national cultural and tourism festival, is being organised at the Lawns and Gyan Path in front of the Red Fort in New Delhi, as part of the Republic Day celebrations.</p><p>Audiences are especially enjoying the vibrant folk-dance performances by artistes from Chhattisgarh, including Panthi and other traditional dance forms. The energetic performances, colourful costumes and powerful tribal rhythms are drawing large gatherings, with many spectators stopping to watch, record and applaud the artistes.</p><p>The Chhattisgarh food stall is also witnessing steady footfall throughout the day. Visitors are keen to sample authentic local dishes such as chila and fara. Many are experiencing Chhattisgarhi cuisine for the first time and have praised its simplicity, taste and nutritional value.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh tourism pavilion is receiving an excellent response from visitors. The pavilion is providing comprehensive information about the state’s diverse tourism offerings and facilities, while showcasing its rich tribal culture, festivals and unique destinations. The initiative aims to connect with a wider audience of domestic and international travellers.</p><p>Visitors are showing particular interest in natural and heritage destinations such as Chitrakote Waterfall, Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary and Sirpur, and are actively enquiring about travel routes, eco-tourism opportunities and homestay facilities.</p><p>In addition, the Chhattisgarh tableau, which participated in the Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path, is also on display at Bharat Parv and attracting a large number of visitors. The tableau, showcasing the concept of India’s first Digital Tribal Museum, is receiving widespread appreciation for its artistic design and meaningful theme. Visitors are stopping to take photographs and admire how the tableau effectively presents Chhattisgarh’s history, tribal heritage and way of life, further strengthening the state’s cultural presence at the festival.</p><p>The festival, which will conclude on January 31, is presenting a vibrant showcase of India’s rich cultural diversity, featuring traditional art forms, regional cuisines, distinctive attire, handicrafts, folk arts and music from across the country.</p>