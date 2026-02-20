<p>Youth of Chhattisgarh have made the state proud by demonstrating exceptional talent on a national platform, at the prestigious "AI Impact Summit" held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.</p> <p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated and extended his best wishes to the talented sibling duo from Raipur, Anurag Manik and Aastha Manik, for securing first place in the India AI Impact Buildathon, thereby bringing laurels to the state. He said that emerging victorious among over 40,000 participants, after successfully clearing three rigorous stages, stands as a testament to their extraordinary talent, dedication, and innovative capabilities.</p> <p>Chief Minister Shri Sai remarked that this achievement symbolises the competence, confidence, and growing technological strength of Chhattisgarh’s youth.</p> <p>He noted that their AI application titled “Kartavya” received special appreciation during the competition. The application is designed to distinguish between AI-generated voices and real human voices, thereby helping people protect themselves from digital fraud. The Chief Minister described this effort to align advanced technology with social responsibility as highly relevant and inspiring in today’s digital era.</p> <p>Shri Sai further stated that the youth of Chhattisgarh, while preserving their traditions and rich cultural heritage, are also playing a leading role in the fields of modern technology and innovation. This achievement, he said, is a strong reflection of the state’s holistic progress in education, innovation, and the expansion of opportunities. Expressing confidence in the state’s young talent, he said they would continue to scale new heights and give Chhattisgarh a distinct identity at the national and global levels.</p> <p> Chief Minister Shri Sai reaffirmed that the state government remains fully committed to providing continuous encouragement and opportunities to young people in the domains of technology, innovation, and startups.</p>