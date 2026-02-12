Chhattisgarh will Carve a Distinct National Identity in Knowledge, Technology and Innovation: Chief Minister Shri Sai
Historic MoU Signed Between Chhattisgarh’s Electronics & IT Department and STPI in the Presence of the Chief Minister
Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) and Electronics System Design and Development (ESDD) Centre to be Established in the State
Major Boost for Innovation, Start-ups and Skill-Based Employment
Chhattisgarh Emerging as a Trusted and Attractive Destination for IT, ITES and Emerging Technology Industries
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us :
Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.