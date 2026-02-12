Chhattisgarh will Carve a Distinct National Identity in Knowledge, Technology and Innovation: Chief Minister Shri Sai

Historic MoU Signed Between Chhattisgarh’s Electronics & IT Department and STPI in the Presence of the Chief Minister Centre of Entrepreneurship (CoE) and Electronics System Design and Development (ESDD) Centre to be Established in the State Major Boost for Innovation, Start-ups and Skill-Based Employment Chhattisgarh Emerging as a Trusted and Attractive Destination for IT, ITES and Emerging Technology Industries