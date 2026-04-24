<p>Dr. Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, will go live on social media tonight (April 24) at 9 PM to directly interact with the people of the state. During the session, he will speak on an important issue. There is a sense of excitement and curiosity across the state regarding this program.</p><p>The Chief Minister has personally appealed to citizens to join this important session. He believes that such interactive programs help strengthen mutual trust between the government and the public.</p><p>He emphasized that this will not be just a formal interaction, but an important step toward shaping the future direction of the state in terms of development and public welfare. Expressing gratitude for the trust and affection of the people, he said that the state's continuous progress is driven by public participation.</p><p>Political and administrative experts believe that the Chief Minister’s direct interaction with the public reflects his transparent and communicative style of governance. He has consistently prioritized connecting with citizens and valuing their concerns and suggestions, thereby strengthening the relationship of trust between the government and the people. This initiative is seen as an important extension of that approach.</p><p>Facebook - <a href="https://www.facebook.com/CMMadhyaPradesh/" rel="nofollow">https://www.facebook.com/CMMadhyaPradesh/</a></p><p>X - <a href="https://x.com/i/status/2047591340779934085" rel="nofollow">https://x.com/i/status/2047591340779934085</a></p>