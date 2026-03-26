Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Gifts Affordable Electricity to Farmers on His Birthday

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Distributes Power Purchase Agreements under Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder Scheme Nearly 8 Lakh Electric Pumps to be Linked with Solar Energy in Coming Years Madhya Pradesh Moving Rapidly Towards Becoming Green Power State Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Appreciates Achievements of the Energy Development Corporation