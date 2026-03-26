Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedhbrandpr

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Gifts Affordable Electricity to Farmers on His Birthday

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Distributes Power Purchase Agreements under Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder Scheme Nearly 8 Lakh Electric Pumps to be Linked with Solar Energy in Coming Years Madhya Pradesh Moving Rapidly Towards Becoming Green Power State Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Appreciates Achievements of the Energy Development Corporation
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 March 2026, 05:44 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us