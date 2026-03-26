Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Gifts Affordable Electricity to Farmers on His Birthday
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Distributes Power Purchase Agreements under Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder Scheme
Nearly 8 Lakh Electric Pumps to be Linked with Solar Energy in Coming Years
Madhya Pradesh Moving Rapidly Towards Becoming Green Power State
Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Appreciates Achievements of the Energy Development Corporation
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