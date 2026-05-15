Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Holds Key Meetings in New Delhi

<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav held a series of important meetings with senior Union Ministers in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed key issues related to Madhya Pradesh, including infrastructure development, religious tourism, agriculture, irrigation, urban development and law and order. These meetings are being considered highly significant in the context of the state’s development agenda and preparations for Simhastha: 2028.</p><p><strong>Discussion with Union Home Minister Shri Shah Focused on Naxal Eradication and Law & Order</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav met Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and briefed him on the anti-Naxal operations being carried out in Madhya Pradesh. He particularly highlighted the development and peace initiatives being undertaken by security forces and the administration in the Dindori and Balaghat regions. The meeting also included discussions on the effective implementation of the new criminal laws, strengthening law and order and promoting technology-based policing. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also invited Union Home Minister Shri Shah to visit Balaghat. Shri Shah appreciated the efforts being made by the state government and described the initiatives in the fields of law and order and development as positive.</p><p><strong>Discussions with Civil Aviation Minister Focused on Ujjain Airport and Religious Tourism</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav met Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and held detailed discussions regarding the Ujjain airport project. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that with the rapid expansion of religious tourism in Ujjain and Mahakal Lok, the expansion of air connectivity has become extremely important. He also formally invited the Union Minister to attend the bhoomi-pujan programme for the airport project.</p><p><strong>Discussion on Ujjain-Indore Metropolitan Planning Authority</strong></p><p>The meeting also included discussions on the structure of the Ujjain-Indore Metropolitan Planning Authority, regional development and increasing economic activities in the Indore-Ujjain corridor. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav shared details about the rapidly expanding air infrastructure, new air routes and tourism-based development model in Madhya Pradesh. He said that the state government is working rapidly towards developing Madhya Pradesh as one of the country’s leading religious and tourism destinations.</p><p><strong>Discussions with Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal on Simhastha: 2028 and Smart City Vision</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav met Union Minister Shri Manohar Lal and held detailed discussions regarding preparations for Simhastha: 2028. He informed that the state government has already begun work on infrastructure development, urban expansion and traffic management to give the Simhastha Mahakumbh in Ujjain a world-class scale and character. The meeting also included discussions on Smart City projects, urban infrastructure, the Swachh Bharat Mission and modern urban planning. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav shared details regarding the formation and action plans of the Indore-Ujjain and Bhopal Metropolitan Authorities. He said that keeping rapid urbanisation in view, the state is preparing a metropolitan-based development model.</p><p>Referring to Madhya Pradesh’s achievements under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the state has done remarkable work in providing housing to the poor. Discussions were also held on the need for better coordination between the Centre and the state in the areas of sanitation and urban development.</p><p><strong>Important Meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri Patil</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav met Union Jal Shakti Minister Shri C.R. Patil and discussed wheat procurement, irrigation projects and water conservation in the state. He requested the Central Government to increase the wheat procurement target, stating that Madhya Pradesh has recorded bumper wheat production this year, and more than 75 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have already been procured.</p><p>The meeting also included discussions on the PM Kusum Yojana, expansion of solar energy and efforts to provide affordable electricity to farmers. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh is among the states providing the cheapest electricity to farmers in the country.</p><p>Discussions were also held on promoting food processing, warehousing and agriculture-based industries through new projects. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav and Union Minister Shri Patil also reviewed the progress of the Betwa-Parvati-Kalisindh Link Project. Detailed discussions were held on water conservation, irrigation expansion and river rejuvenation initiatives as well.</p><p><strong>Process for Uniform Civil Code Begins</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, speaking to the media on the Uniform Civil Code, said that the process for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Madhya Pradesh has begun. He informed that a committee has already been constituted and its preliminary meeting has also taken place.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the state government will seek suggestions from all sections of society and concerned stakeholders. The next course of action will be decided on the basis of broad consultations and suggestions received. He said that the state government will move forward while keeping social harmony and constitutional provisions in mind.</p>