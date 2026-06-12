Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Meets Agriculture Ministers of BRICS Nations

<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav met Agriculture Ministers of BRICS nations and other foreign delegates participating in the BRICS International Conference in Indore on Thursday. Welcoming the distinguished guests to Indore, the industrial capital of Madhya Pradesh, often referred to as the ‘Heart of India’, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav extended a warm reception on behalf of the state.</p><p>The Chief Minister also hosted a dinner in honour of the visiting ministers, delegates, and guests. The evening featured vibrant cultural performances showcasing Madhya Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions, and tourism attractions.</p><p>The cultural programme captivated delegates from India and abroad with presentations reflecting the state’s folk arts, cultural diversity, and spiritual ethos. Through these performances, Madhya Pradesh’s rich cultural legacy, historical landmarks, and prominent tourist destinations were effectively highlighted.</p><p>Among those present at the dinner and cultural event were Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, Urban Administration and Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, Members of Parliament Shankar Lalwani and Kavita Patidar, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, District Panchayat Chairperson Smt. Reena Satish Malviya, MLAs Smt. Malini Gaur, Sushri Usha Thakur, Shri Ramesh Mendola, Shri Madhu Verma, Shri Golu Shukla, Shri Sawan Sonkar, Shri Pratap Karosia, Shri Sumit Mishra, Shri Shravan Singh Chawda, along with several other public representatives and senior officials.</p>