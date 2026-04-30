<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will perform the Bhoomi Pujan of Phase I of the Indore–Pithampur Economic Corridor on May 2. This project marks a significant step towards accelerating industrial growth and creating a long-term foundation for investment in Madhya Pradesh. The corridor is not merely a road project but a transformative initiative aimed at making the state’s economic framework more organised, efficient and investment-friendly by integrating infrastructure, industry, and urban development.</p><p>Continuous efforts are being made in the state to attract investment through process simplification, strong policy support and improved connectivity. The Indore–Pithampur Economic Corridor represents a development model that ensures a balanced integration of industrial activity, commercial expansion, and civic amenities. This project will provide investors with a well-planned, infrastructure-ready ecosystem, making the establishment and expansion of industries more seamless.</p><p><strong>Connectivity-Led Growth: Boost to Logistics Efficiency and Regional Balance</strong></p><p>Spanning 20.28 km, the corridor will directly connect the Super Corridor near Indore Airport with the Pithampur investment region. The project is planned over 1,316 hectares, with a total investment of ₹2,360 crore. A 75-metre-wide main road, along with well-designed buffer zones on both sides, will create a modern, safe, and future-ready infrastructure. Connecting NH-47 and NH-52, the corridor will reduce traffic pressure in Indore city while enhancing the speed and reliability of goods transportation. This improved connectivity will also reduce logistics costs, save time and strengthen supply chain efficiency, making it highly attractive for investors.</p><p><strong>Strengthening Investment Ecosystem through Industrial Integration</strong></p><p>The corridor will integrate key industrial hubs such as the Pithampur investment region, Multi-Modal Logistics Park, PM Mitra Park, and Vikram Udyogpuri, creating a robust industrial network.</p><p>Such integrated development offers investors a cohesive ecosystem where connectivity, resources, and market access are available in one place. It will accelerate large investment proposals and enable more structured industrial expansion. Additionally, MSMEs will benefit by linking with larger industries and expanding their operations.</p><p><strong>Sector-Focused Growth: Boost to IT, Manufacturing and Logistics</strong></p><p>The corridor will help position Indore as a strong hub for IT and fintech activities, while also accelerating growth in the manufacturing, automobile, textile, MSME, and logistics sectors.</p><p>Considering the state’s strategic geographic location and Indore’s established industrial base, the project will create favourable conditions for multiple sectors. Reduced logistics costs, faster connectivity and well-planned infrastructure will enhance competitiveness and position Madhya Pradesh as a leading industrial hub at the national level.</p><p><strong>Balanced Urbanisation and Future-Ready Infrastructure</strong></p><p>The Indore–Pithampur Economic Corridor will serve as a key growth axis within the Ujjain–Indore Metropolitan Region. Beyond industrial expansion, the project includes planned development of commercial, residential, and public-use spaces, enabling a balanced and well-structured urban ecosystem.</p><p>Designed with future needs in mind, the corridor will support multi-modal connectivity, efficient traffic management, and smooth movement during large events—laying a strong foundation for long-term urban and economic development.</p><p>The Indore–Pithampur Economic Corridor is emerging as a powerful initiative to drive industrial growth, attract investments, and enable planned urban expansion. It will play a crucial role in positioning Madhya Pradesh as a balanced, competitive, and forward-looking economic powerhouse.</p>