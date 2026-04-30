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Chief Minister Dr. Yadav to Perform Bhoomi Pujan of Phase-I of Indore–Pithampur Economic Corridor on May 2

Strong Foundation for Integrated Expansion of Infrastructure and Industries in State
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Published 30 April 2026, 07:15 IST

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