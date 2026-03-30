<p>Under the leadership and resolve of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh has developed the ‘One District–One Product’ (ODOP) initiative as an effective economic model that connects local products not only with recognition but also with markets, exports and employment opportunities. This strong and result-oriented model will be presented at the MP–UP Cooperation Conference to be held in Varanasi on March 31, where innovations from Uttar Pradesh will also be shared.</p><p><strong>ODOP Model Empowering Local Producers Economically</strong></p><p>Through the ODOP initiative, the unique products of each district have been identified and linked with production, processing, value addition, branding, packaging and market access. This initiative is not limited to preserving traditional products but has been developed as a comprehensive value-chain model, enabling artisans, farmers and micro-entrepreneurs to gain sustainable economic opportunities. During the conference, the state will present this model of economic empowerment of local producers and artisans.</p><p><strong>Economic Expansion for Unique Products of Every District</strong></p><p>A wide range of products from different districts have been integrated under the ODOP initiative and connected with markets. These include Sheopur’s guava, Morena–Bhind mustard, Gwalior sandstone, Ashoknagar Chanderi handloom, Ratlam namkeen, Ujjain batik print, Dhar Bagh print, Jhabua Kadaknath, Burhanpur zari-zardozi, Sehore basmati rice, Betul teak, Balaghat Chinnor rice, Mandla–Dindori kodo-kutki, Satna tomatoes and Shahdol turmeric. This diversity reflects the systematic development of the economic potential of every region of the state.</p><p><strong>National Recognition with Silver Award</strong></p><p>The comprehensive efforts of Madhya Pradesh under the ODOP initiative have received national recognition. The state’s ODOP model was honoured with the Silver Award at the ODOP Awards 2024. This achievement reflects the skills of the state’s artisans, farmers and entrepreneurs as well as the strong ecosystem created by the government.</p><p><strong>Integrated Ecosystem Linking Exports, Skills and Markets</strong></p><p>The ODOP initiative in Madhya Pradesh is being linked with export promotion, skill development and entrepreneurship. Market access is being ensured through workshops, exhibitions and digital platforms. Branding, packaging, GI tagging and e-commerce are being promoted to enhance the competitiveness of local products, enabling them to establish a strong presence in global markets.</p><p><strong>MP–UP Sammelan to Open New Opportunities</strong></p><p>The MP–UP Sammelan will focus on the effective implementation and future direction of the ODOP initiative with the participation of ministers, senior officials and policymakers from both states. Through this platform, Madhya Pradesh will share its experiences and demonstrate how ODOP can be implemented as a practical, employment-oriented and export-driven economic model.</p><p><strong>Strengthening the ‘Local to Global’ Vision</strong></p><p>The Madhya Pradesh–Uttar Pradesh Sammelan will create new market opportunities for ODOP products, accelerate exports and provide a wider platform for artisans and entrepreneurs. Cooperation and exchange of best practices between the two states will strengthen ODOP further as a robust economic model at the national level.</p><p>It is noteworthy that under the ‘One District One Product’ initiative in Madhya Pradesh, the distinctive productivity of more than 50 districts has been identified and integrated into a strong economic framework. Products such as Sheopur guava, Morena–Bhind mustard, Gwalior sandstone tiles, Ashoknagar Chanderi handloom, Ujjain batik print, Dhar Bagh print, Ratlam namkeen, Jhabua Kadaknath, Burhanpur zari-zardozi, Barwani bananas, Khargone chillies, Indore potatoes, Sagar agricultural equipment, Mandsaur garlic, Neemuch coriander, oranges from Agar Malwa–Rajgarh–Chhindwara, ginger from Tikamgarh–Niwari, bamboo from Dewas–Harda, Betul teak, Balaghat Chinnor rice, Narsinghpur pigeon pea (tur dal), Seoni custard apple, Sidhi carpets, Satna tomatoes, Shahdol turmeric and kodo-kutki from Mandla, Dindori, Singrauli and Anuppur are being developed through a value-chain-based approach.</p><p>Through integrated support from production to branding, packaging and market access, the initiative is providing sustainable income, better market opportunities and export potential to local artisans, farmers and entrepreneurs, thereby accelerating balanced and inclusive economic growth in the state.</p>