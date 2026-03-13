<p>Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, the state government is giving the highest priority to the economic empowerment of women. In line with this commitment, the monthly assistance under the scheme has been increased by ₹250 since November, and eligible beneficiaries are now receiving ₹1,500 per month as financial support.</p><p>Launched in June 2023, the scheme has emerged as a new foundation for economic confidence and social dignity for women in the state. From June 2023 to February 2026, a total of 33 instalments have already been transferred regularly. During this period, ₹54,140 crore has been directly credited to the accounts of beneficiary women.</p><p>The state government now plans to extend its support beyond financial assistance, connecting women associated with the scheme with opportunities for skill development, employment, and self-employment, thereby enabling them to become self-reliant and play a vital role in the progress of their families and society.</p><p><strong>Bhoomi-Pujan and Inauguration of Development Works</strong></p><p>At the Ladli Behna Sammelan, Chief Minister Dr Yadav will perform the bhoomi pujan and inauguration of 54 development projects in Gwalior district, with a total cost of approximately ₹122 crore. This includes the inauguration of 19 works worth around ₹62 crore and the Bhoomi-Poojan of 35 works worth over ₹60 crore.</p><p>Among the projects to be inaugurated are the Sandipani Government Higher Secondary School building in Kulaith, constructed at a cost of about ₹40 crore, and a new high-level bridge over the Sank River on the Dada Khirk–Tighra road, built at a cost of ₹9.11 crore. Other works include the Sub-Health Centre at Banheri and newly constructed roads in both urban and rural areas of Gwalior.</p><p>Projects for which Bhoomi-Poojan will be performed include a 100-seater Labour Rest House to be built near the ISBT at a cost of ₹6.17 crore, and a museum based on the life of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar under the second phase of Ambedkar Dham, to be constructed at a cost of ₹12.16 crore. Other works include several urban and rural roads, a hall for the Anatomy Department at the Ayurvedic College, a hostel facility, and the construction of a new shopping complex in Bhitarwar at a cost of about ₹4 crore.</p>