Chief Minister Dr. Yadav to Transfer ₹1,836 Crore to Accounts of 1.25 Crore Ladli Behnas

34th Installment of Scheme to Reach Accounts of Ladli Behnas Ladli Behna Sammelan to be held at ‘Shabari Mata’ Temple, Ghatigaon in Gwalior Development Works worth ₹122 Crore to be Gifted