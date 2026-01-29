<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will participate in the Soybean Bhavantar Payment event to be held on January 29 in Malhargarh, Mandsaur district. On the occasion, he will transfer ₹200 crore as the fourth instalment of Bhavantar assistance to 1.17 lakh farmers. The amount will be credited to the bank accounts of farmers who sold soybeans between December 20, 2025 and the conclusion of the scheme. A total of ₹1,492 crore has been transferred to 7.10 lakh farmers under the ‘Bhavantar Yojana’ in the state so far.</p><p><strong>Malhargarh to Receive Major Development Projects</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav will also dedicate development works worth ₹69.50 crore to Malhargarh in Mandsaur district. These include Bhoomi-pujan of the Malhargarh four-lane flyover located on the Mandsaur–Neemuch State Highway, to be constructed at a cost of ₹51.91 crore and Bhoomi-pujan of the Pipliya Mandi level-crossing railway underbridge at a cost of ₹5.53 crore and Inauguration of a bridge construction project on Malhargarh Railway Station Road at a cost of ₹2.06 crore.</p>