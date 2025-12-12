Chief Minister Dr. Yadavs Historic Decisions and Policies Usher in a New Era of Transformation

<p>Dr. Mohan Yadav took oath of office as Chief Minister on December 13, 2023, in the presence of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah. Today, Friday, December 12, 2025, he has completed two years in office as Chief Minister. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, Madhya Pradesh has achieved historic milestones in every sector of development over the past two years. Under his guidance, the pace of development in the state has accelerated, and there has been a positive improvement in development indicators. Historic decisions and policies have ushered in a new era of transformation in the state. Madhya Pradesh is playing a crucial role in realising Prime Minister Shri Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat@2047</p><p>· Bhavantar Scheme for farmers</p><p>· Respectful renaming of university “Vice-Chancellor” as “Kulaguru”.</p><p>· Promotion of police band.</p><p>· Ban on mass distribution of food in the open.</p><p>· Use of loudspeakers at religious and other places only as per prescribed norms.</p><p>· Closure of transport check-posts.</p><p>· Incentive amount to livestock rearers to increase milk production.</p><p>· “Rahveer Yojana” so that road accident victims get timely, proper treatment; helper to receive ₹25,000 and a certificate.</p><p>· “Sarathi” portal to provide Transport Department services online.</p><p>· Installing solar power plants in every farmer’s field to make farmers energy providers.</p><p>· Formation of a separate battalion for Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups under Shaurya Sankalp Yojana.</p><p>· Constitution of the Madhya Pradesh Delimitation Commission.</p><p>· Under all Durgavati Shree Ana Promotion Scheme, provision of up to ₹3,900 per hectare as additional assistance.</p><p>· MSP / purchase price fixed for kodo–kutki.</p><p>· Increase in assistance to Ladli Behan beneficiaries from ₹1,250 to ₹1,500 per month.</p><p>· Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy 2025 notified.</p><p>· CM Rise Schools developed as “Sandipani Vidyalayas”.</p><p>· State honours for body donors.</p><p>· Promotion of natural farming.</p><p>· 35% reservation for women in recruitment.</p><p>· 22,000 new appointments of police personnel.</p><p>· Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Yojana: loan support for milch animals and dairy units.</p><p>· Recruitment of more than 5,000 Home Guards for Simhastha 2028.</p><p>· Chief Minister “Adam Sahasik Karya” Award: ₹51,000 to rescue teams for acts of bravery.</p><p>· Gokul Gram and Vrindavan Gram schemes.</p><p>· Target to make Madhya Pradesh Naxal-free by January 2026.</p><p>· Creation of 46,491 new posts in health institutions.</p><p>· Financial assistance to families of martyrs: 50–50 share to wife and parents.</p><p>· “Gareeb Kalyan Mission” to make the state poverty-free.</p><p>· Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Mission for education and holistic development of youth.</p><p>· Madhya Pradesh Krishak Kalyan Mission for economic empowerment of farmers.</p><p>· Devi Ahilya Women Empowerment Mission for the socio-economic empowerment of women.</p><p>· Prime Minister Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendras started in 50 district hospitals and 800 Ayush Arogya Mandirs made operational.</p><p><strong>Projects</strong></p><p>· PM MITRA Park for the textile sector.</p><p>· Solar-plus-storage project in Morena – a new path for green power generation and storage.</p><p>· Mohasa–Babai project.</p><p>· Approval to Ken–Betwa Link Project.</p><p>· Approval to Parvati–Kalisindh–Chambal river project.</p><p>· MoU between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for the Tapti Basin Mega Recharge Project.</p><p>· Rail coach manufacturing in Raisen district.</p><p>· State’s first “Medicity” and Government Medical College in Ujjain.</p><p>· Ratapani Sanctuary notified as Tiger Reserve area.</p><p>· Launch of PM Shri Air Ambulance Service.</p><p>· Declaring Bhopal and Indore as metropolitan cities.</p><p>· Operation started of 5 new airports.</p><p>· Launch of PM Shri Tourism Air Service and PM Shri Religious Tourism Helicopter Service.</p><p>· Construction of the grand Shri Ram Raja Lok at Orchha and other public works at major religious places.</p><p>· Launch of Indore Metro Project.</p><p>· Revival of the State Road Transport Corporation and operation of passenger buses.</p><p><strong>Innovations and New Initiatives</strong></p><p>· Divisional-level industry conclaves to attract investment.</p><p>· Sector-wise industry conclaves.</p><p>· Launch of “Sampada 2.0” for document registration and e-stamping.</p><p>· Establishment of 41 e-check-gates to control illegal mineral transport; all mines geotagged.</p><p>· Start of “Cyber Tehsil” system for online disposal of revenue cases.</p><p>· Shifting Religious Trust & Endowments Department and Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana to Ujjain, and organizing Simhastha Mela programmes from Ujjain.</p><p>· Initiation of “Shri Krishna Pathay” by linking all pilgrimage sites associated with Lord Krishna’s lilas; formation of Shri Krishna Pathay Trust.</p><p>· Presentation of “Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanaatya” in major cities of the state and Delhi under Vikramotsav-2025.</p><p>· Inauguration of a traditional Ayurvedic pharmacy (Vaidyashala) and modern planetarium at Dongla in Ujjain.</p><p>· Initiative to construct welcome gates on main roads of capital Bhopal named after great personalities.</p><p>· Launch and installation of the world’s first Vikramaditya Vedic clock.</p><p>· After Kuno, creation of a new habitat for cheetahs at Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur.</p><p>· Settlement of 20-year-pending dues of Indore’s Hukumchand Mill workers by the state government; similar decisions in favour of workers of JC Mill in Gwalior and other closed mills.</p><p>· Ban on liquor sale in 19 religious urban and rural areas of the state.</p><p>· Use of e-technology for service of warrants and summons.</p>