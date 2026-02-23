Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedhbrandpr

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led Delhi Government has revised 21 metro station names proposed in the DPR of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 February 2026, 05:20 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us