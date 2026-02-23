<p>Of these, 12 names have been retained, 7 modified, and 2 completely renamed. The decisions were made after considering local identity, historical and cultural significance, public sentiment, and recommendations from public representatives. The objective is to ensure clarity for commuters while preserving the geographical and cultural identity of each area.</p><p>Key Highlights </p><p>\t•\tTotal Stations Reviewed: 21 (as proposed in DMRC DPR)</p><p>\t•\t12 Names Retained as originally proposed</p><p>\t•\t7 Names Modified to better reflect local identity and improve navigation</p><p>\t•\t2 Stations Completely Renamed to align with regional realities</p><p>\t•\tCriteria for Revision:</p><p>\t•\tLocal identity of the area</p><p>\t•\tHistorical, social, and cultural significance</p><p>\t•\tRecommendations from public representatives and citizens</p><p>\t•\tAvoidance of commuter confusion</p><p>\t•\tClear geographical reference</p><p>\t•\tComposite Names Introduced in certain cases to include nearby prominent areas for better wayfinding</p><p>\t•\tAuthority’s Approach:</p><p>\t•\tDetailed factual review and deliberation</p><p>\t•\tDecisions aligned with public sentiment</p>