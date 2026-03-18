<p>Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta today paid a courtesy visit to Lieutenant Governor Shri Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas along with her Cabinet colleagues.</p><p>The meeting marked a positive step towards strengthening the shared commitment to inclusive development and public service in Delhi. Discussions were held on key public welfare initiatives and the vision of transforming Delhi into a modern, world-class capital.</p><p>The Chief Minister emphasized that continuous dialogue and coordination between the government and administration are essential for ensuring effective governance and the overall progress of the city. The chief minister also reiterated the Delhi Government’s commitment to working with dedication for the bright future and holistic development of every citizen.</p>