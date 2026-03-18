<p>On his first visit to Delhi after being elected to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta warmly welcomed the Hon’ble National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shri Nitin Nabin, at the Delhi Airport.</p><p>On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Shri Nitin Nabin’s presence in the Upper House of Parliament will further strengthen the nation’s commitment to public welfare and national interest. She added that his dedicated leadership continues to be a constant source of inspiration and energy for party workers.</p><p>The Chief Minister, on behalf of the people of Delhi and party workers, extended a heartfelt welcome and congratulations to Shri Nitin Nabin.</p>