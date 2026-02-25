Menu
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s Major Decision: Najafgarh Drain Corridor to Boost Connectivity

61 km Road to be Built Along Both Sides of the Drain; Travel from Villages to the City to Become Easier Government to Spend ₹453.95 Crore; Corridor to Provide Access up to Gurugram: CM Rekha Gupta
Note: This is sponsored content.

Published 25 February 2026, 04:48 IST

