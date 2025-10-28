<p>Raipur October 28, 2025/Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and his wife Kaushalya Sai today offered arghya (obeisance) to the rising sun at KunKuri Chhath Ghat in Jashpur district on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Mahaparv. Extending his warm greetings to the people of the state, Chief Minister Shri Sai prayed for Chhattisgarh’s peace, prosperity, and well-being, calling Chhath Puja a profound symbol of solar worship and social harmony.</p>.<p>Calling it a deeply personal and spiritual moment, Chief Minister Shri Sai said it was a matter of great fortune for him to participate in this festival of faith and devotion in his own assembly constituency. He announced that ₹5.17 crore has been sanctioned for the beautification and development of the KunKuri Chhath Ghat, which will enhance facilities for devotees and visitors.</p> <p>The event was attended by Collector Rohit Vyas, Superintendent of Police Shashi Mohan Singh, several public representatives, and a large gathering of local residents, reflecting the collective spirit of devotion and community that marks the festival.</p>