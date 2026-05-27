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Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai pushes permanent anganwadi infrastructure in Naxal-free Bastar districts

506 building-less anganwadi centres to get permanent structures through convergence of Women and Child Development Department and MGNREGA funds
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Published 27 May 2026, 05:46 IST

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