Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai pushes permanent anganwadi infrastructure in Naxal-free Bastar districts

<p>Chhattisgarh government under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai has accelerated plans to provide permanent buildings for all anganwadi centres operating without infrastructure in the Bastar division, particularly in districts declared Naxal-free and now rapidly joining the mainstream of development.</p><p>The state government has directed officials to fast-track approvals for 506 building-less anganwadi centres across Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Kanker, Narayanpur and Sukma districts. Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai said the government aims to ensure that no anganwadi centre remains without a building in Naxal-free districts and that children and mothers receive safe and improved facilities.</p><p>“Anganwadi centres are not merely nutrition distribution points. They are the foundation for child development, maternal health, early education and social empowerment,” Chief Minister said. He added that better anganwadi facilities in remote and tribal areas will strengthen nutrition services, health check-ups, vaccination, pre-primary education and care for pregnant and lactating mothers.</p><p>The directions follow a review meeting held at Chief Secretary level on May 16, where anganwadi construction in every gram panchayat of Bastar division was identified as a priority. The Women and Child Development Department has identified building-less anganwadi centres in Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Kanker, Narayanpur and Sukma districts and issued directions to ensure construction of buildings on a priority basis.</p><p>The government has also instructed officials to adopt the “BaLA (Building as Learning Aid)” concept in the construction process so that the buildings themselves support early childhood learning and create a child-friendly environment.</p><p>Under the plan, each anganwadi building will cost ₹11.69 lakh. Of this, ₹2 lakh will be provided by the Women and Child Development Department, ₹8 lakh through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), while the remaining ₹1.69 lakh will be arranged through local resources such as District Mineral Foundation (DMF), CSR funds and other sources.</p><p>Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai has directed officials to prioritize approvals under the demand-based process and ensure completion of construction work by March 2027. He said regular monitoring will be carried out and negligence in implementation will not be tolerated.</p><p>Chief Minister said strengthening education, healthcare, nutrition and basic infrastructure in Bastar remains one of the government’s top priorities. Alongside roads, electricity, drinking water and healthcare expansion, the government is now focusing on strengthening social infrastructure linked to the future of children and women in tribal and remote regions.</p><p>He expressed confidence that coordinated efforts between departments, district administrations and local agencies will help provide permanent buildings to all remaining anganwadi centres in Bastar division and further strengthen welfare and governance in former Naxal-affected areas.</p>