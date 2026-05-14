Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedhbrandpr

Chief Minister visits Aparna Yadav’s residence, expresses grief over Prateek’s demise

Pays floral tribute to the mortal remains, also consoles family members
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 May 2026, 05:05 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us