Chief Minister visits Aparna Yadav’s residence, expresses grief over Prateek’s demise

<p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the residence of Aparna Yadav on Wednesday. The Chief Minister expressed grief over the demise of her husband Prateek Yadav and paid floral tribute to his mortal remains. Prateek Yadav, son of former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of Aparna Yadav, passed away suddenly on Wednesday morning.</p><p>The Chief Minister also consoled Aparna Yadav, her children and other family members. He prayed to God to grant peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the immense loss. The CM also expressed his condolences to the grieving family.</p>