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Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the inaugural session of the Regional Agriculture Conference (North Zone) in Lucknow

“Lab to Land” concept implemented on the ground in UP: Chief Minister Farmers are benefiting from collaboration with scientists; significant progress in agricultural production: CM Yogi Positive outcomes due to scientific techniques, agro-climatic zone-based strategies, and coordinated efforts between the Centre and the State: Chief Minister Earlier, policies were limited to formal events; today, farmers have access to information, resources and markets: CM
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Published 24 April 2026, 12:00 IST

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