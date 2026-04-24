Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the inaugural session of the Regional Agriculture Conference (North Zone) in Lucknow

“Lab to Land” concept implemented on the ground in UP: Chief Minister Farmers are benefiting from collaboration with scientists; significant progress in agricultural production: CM Yogi Positive outcomes due to scientific techniques, agro-climatic zone-based strategies, and coordinated efforts between the Centre and the State: Chief Minister Earlier, policies were limited to formal events; today, farmers have access to information, resources and markets: CM