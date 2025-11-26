Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Becomes the Support for Mute and Deaf 'Khushi', Takes Responsibility for Her Education and Housing

<p><strong>Though she could not speak, Yogi understood the affection hidden in Khushi's tears</strong></p><p><strong>The Chief Minister held a personal discussion with Khushi's family at his residence</strong></p><p><strong>Lucknow, November 26.</strong> The meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath added an unforgettable chapter to the life of 20-year-old mute and deaf girl Khushi Gupta from Kanpur and her family, one they will never be able to forget. This meeting is not just a formality but a rare example of human emotion and compassion. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath personally stepped forward to become the support for an innocent girl, understood her pain, and promised to secure her future.</p><p>When Khushi arrived at the Chief Minister's residence carrying a portrait of him that she had made with her own hands, Yogi Adityanath affectionately called her close. The Chief Minister carefully examined the pictures she had made. This included a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. Khushi's parents had never imagined that they would meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at such close proximity. They emotionally recount that the experience cannot be expressed in words. This was the moment when a child's pure feelings for the Chief Minister and the Chief Minister's compassion became one. The Chief Minister spoke to Khushi's family members and learned about them.</p><p>Khushi, a resident of Gwaltoli Ahrani in Kanpur, arrived in Lucknow on November 26 with her father, Kallu Gupta, mother, Geeta Gupta, and brother, Jagat Gupta. Struggling with financial limitations, this family has been living a very simple and challenging life. The father, Kallu Gupta, previously worked as a contract guard, a job he has now lost. The mother, Geeta Gupta, supports the family by working in homes. Despite these circumstances, Khushi's affection remained focused on her Chief Minister.</p><p>The incident began on November 22 when Khushi left home alone without informing anyone. Her goal was to give her Chief Minister the picture she had made herself. Khushi has a passion for drawing. She left her home in Kanpur on foot. Her father said he did not know how she reached Lucknow. After arriving there, she got lost. Unable to meet the Chief Minister, Khushi sat outside the Lok Bhawan and started crying. The Hazratganj Police took her into their care. The police informed Khushi's family about her. However, not seeing Khushi at home, her father had already filed a missing complaint at their local police station. Khushi is not educated, but she can write her father's name, his mobile number, and the name of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.</p><p>When the Chief Minister came to know Khushi's story, he took immediate notice and instructed her family to be called to his residence. Yogi Adityanath assured arrangements for her education at the college for the deaf and mute located in Kanpur. Additionally, a mobile phone and a tablet were provided to aid her studies and skill development. The state government is also arranging treatment for Khushi's ear. The state government has also assured the provision of housing for Khushi's family. The entire family is filled with joy due to the support received and the assurance of assistance from the government.</p><p>The central focus of this entire incident was the affection of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which gave this family a sense of respect, security, and a new direction for the future. His conduct made it clear that the government is not merely an administrative institution but a foundation of compassion and boundless humanity.</p><p>Khushi, with her simple faith, showed that the feeling of love and respect is not trapped by any obstacle, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with his compassion and conduct, established that the relationship between the public and the government can be <strong>intimate</strong> and not just <strong>formal</strong>. This story will be remembered for a long time in Uttar Pradesh as an example of sensitive administration.</p>