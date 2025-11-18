<p>Presenting an example of civic responsibility and democratic consciousness, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath completed the process for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list by filling out the form at the meeting room of Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday morning. The Chief Minister is a registered voter at Booth Number 223 of the Kanya Primary School polling center, located near the Jhulelal Temple in the Gorakhpur City Assembly constituency.</p><p>It is to be noted that with the objective of making the voter list more accurate, updated, and transparent, the Election Commission of India will run the SIR process from October 28, 2025, to February 7, 2026. Twelve states and union territories, including Uttar Pradesh, are included in this process. Following this, the BLO (Booth Level Officer) reached the Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday in Gorakhpur and provided the SIR form to the Chief Minister, which the Chief Minister filled out and handed over to him.</p><p>The SIR is being conducted to purify and accurately update the voter list and to ensure the correct use of voter rights under Article 326 of the Constitution. The Chief Minister's personal participation in this process conveys the message that maintaining a correct and updated voter list is not just an administrative procedure but the right and duty of every citizen. Such initiatives strengthen voter awareness and make democracy more participatory.</p><p>District Magistrate Deepak Meena, Tehsildar Sadar Gyan Pratap Singh, BJP Metropolitan Convener Rajesh Gupta, Deputy Speaker of the Municipal Corporation Board and Councillor Pawan Tripathi, and GDA Board Member Durgesh Bajaj were present on this occasion.</p>