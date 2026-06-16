CISF Strengthens Maritime Security to Support India’s Blue Economy Vision

<p>In line with the vision of the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah for a collaborative, technology-driven and capacity-building oriented security framework, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is playing a key role in strengthening maritime security across the country. As India advances towards Amrit Kaal 2047 and the Government’s Blue Economy 2.0 vision, CISF is contributing significantly to the development of a robust and future-ready maritime security ecosystem. </p><p>A major milestone was achieved when CISF was designated as a Recognised Security Organisation (RSO) under the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code framework on 06 May 2026. In this capacity, CISF has been entrusted with undertaking Port Facility Security Assessments (PFSAs) and preparing Port Facility Security Plans (PFSPs) for 264 ports across the country. During 2026-27, security assessments of 27 Major and Non-Major EXIM Ports are planned in the first phase. </p>.<p>To build specialized expertise, CISF has adopted a structured capacity-building approach in collaboration with premier institutions such as Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) and Indian Maritime University (IMU). While 45 officers have already undergone advanced maritime security training, 90 personnel are currently being trained through specialized RSO courses. Upon completion, CISF will have a dedicated pool of approximately 135 trained RSO Consultants capable of independently undertaking specialized port security assessments and consultancy assignments across the country.</p><p>In line with the directions of the Hon’ble Union Home Minister, CISF has also developed standardized training programmes for Private Security Agencies (PSAs) and personnel of various Government agencies engaged in port security. So far, 2123 private security personnel and 124 personnel from Government agencies, including Coastal Police organizations and State Security Forces, have successfully completed these programmes, contributing to the creation of a skilled maritime security workforce.</p><p>Further strengthening coastal security, CISF has developed a Security Template for Fishing Harbours, Fish Landing Centres and Fishing Points and is formulating guidelines to enhance security oversight, monitoring and compliance across the coastal ecosystem. These measures will help address vulnerabilities and strengthen the nation’s coastal security architecture.</p><p>The Government of India has also approved the establishment of the Bureau of Port Security (BoPS) under the Merchant Shipping Act, 2025. As the designated RSO, CISF will remain a key stakeholder in this emerging security framework through assessments, planning, consultancy and capacity-building initiatives.</p><p>As India’s ports evolve into hubs for trade, logistics, offshore energy, marine industries and coastal tourism, CISF remains committed to safeguarding critical maritime infrastructure and ensuring a secure environment for sustainable economic growth and national development.</p>