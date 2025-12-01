CM Dr. Mohan Yadav Sets an Example of Social Harmony: Governor shri Patel

<p><strong>CM Dr. Yadav Performs His Son’s Wedding Rituals at a ‘Samoohik Vivah’ Ceremony<br>This is not a Destination Wedding, but a Divine wedding : Swami Ramdev<br>Ujjain’s ‘Samoohik Vivah’ Ceremony Emerges as a Model of Social Responsibility, Harmony, and Simplicity<br>CM Dr. Yadav’s Son Dr. Abhimanyu and Dr. Ishita get married at the ‘Samoohik Vivah Sammelan’<br>Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev Solemnises Wedding Rituals of 21 Couples with Vedic Chants<br>Distinguished Guests Arrive in Ujjain for the ‘Samoohik Vivah’ Ceremony Invited by CM Dr. Yadav</strong></p>.<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav set an example of social concern, harmony, and simplicity by solemnising his younger son’s wedding in a mass marriage ceremony held in Ujjain. Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev conducted the wedding rituals for 21 couples at the ‘Samoohik Vivah’ event. Swami Ramdev stated that this is not a 'Destination Wedding', but a 'Divine wedding'. He said that Dr. Yadav is the first Chief Minister to present such an example, calling it an inspiring initiative for influential, political and affluent people in the country. He stated that this model can help reduce extravagance in weddings and motivate middle and lower-middle-class families. He said the Chief Minister’s gesture reflects the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.</p><p>The marriage of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav’s son, Dr. Abhimanyu, with Dr. Ishita in the same pandal as other couples from ordinary families created a unique atmosphere of warmth and equality. Governor Shri Mangubhai Patel congratulated all the newlywed couples on the occasion and praised Dr. Yadav for setting an example of social harmony.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav welcomed the guests at the mass marriage venue and stated that weddings in the state are being conducted in line with Sanatan traditions. Couples from all sections of society, including the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes, took part in the ceremony.</p><p>Pandit Shri Dhirendra Shastri stated that such collective, low-cost weddings should be encouraged, and all sections of society should embrace and promote this initiative. He stated that the country now needs innovative ways of thinking and that through this wedding ceremony, the message of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is coming alive, with social harmony visible beyond all discrimination.</p><p>During the event, Mahant Shri Ravindra Puri Maharaj, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad and Mansa Devi Trust, Haridwar, and Swami Hari Giri Maharaj, Chief Patron of Juna Akhada and General Secretary of the Akhada Parishad, announced a contribution of ₹1 lakh each for all newlywed couples. Dr. Abhimanyu and Dr. Ishita, along with the other couples, received blessings from the saints. In keeping with the Chief Minister Dr. Yadav’s sentiment, the food arrangements were also in harmony with the modest, ‘Samoohik Vivah’ spirit. The organisers of the ‘Samoohik Vivah Sammelan’ Committee warmly welcomed all guests. Local police, administration and social workers helped conduct the event in an orderly manner.</p><p>Karnataka Governor Shri Thawarchand Gehlot, Union Ministers for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia and Shri Durgadas Uike, Assembly Speaker Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, other ministers, MLAs and a large number of Janpratinidhis blessed the bride and grooms and wished them a happy married life.</p>.<p><strong>These Couples bound in matrimoniol knot</strong></p><p>At the 'Samoohik Vivah Ceremony', along with the son of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav Dr. Abhimanyu Yadav – Dr. Ishita Patel, Ankit Yadav – Sadhna Yadav, Bhupendra Singh – Sandhya Singh, Bhagwan Jaipal – Kavita Tanwar, Shubham Makwana – Payal Bhanve, Shivam Ahir – Kiran Ahir, Ghanshyam Rao – Harshita Chauhan, Rishi Kumar – Arpita Yadav, Aniket – Neha Baghela, Krishnaram Dhanodiya – Manisha, Rajkumar Singh – Mitali Gaur, Vijay Suryavanshi – Muskan Baghela, Himanshu Yadav – Bhumika Yadav,<br>Anmol Joshi – Shivani Yadav, Mohit – Muskan, Prashant Tiwari – Khushi Yadav, Mukesht Kumar – Tina, Rajat Ladge – Rani Bharti, Shivpal Singh Thakur – Jayashree Thakur, Shikhar Anjana – Sapna Anjana and Sagar Parmar – Jyoti Gohil were joined in the sacred bond of marriage. </p>