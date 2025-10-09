CM Dr. Mohan Yadav to Hold Interactive Session with Investors in Mumbai on October 9

<p><strong>Focus on Investment in Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing and Other Key Sectors</strong></p><p><strong>Mohasa-Babai Industrial Zone to Be Promoted</strong></p><p><strong>Consuls General of Mexico, Singapore, Canada, and Italy to Participate</strong></p><p>Madhya Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a premier investment destination under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. The state government has strengthened its investor-friendly environment through transparency, policy stability, and fast-tracked approvals. These efforts have begun yielding success at both national and international levels.</p><p>As part of this momentum, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will participate in an Interactive Session with leading domestic and international industrialists in Mumbai on October 9, 2025. The session, titled “Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Power and Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing & White Goods in Madhya Pradesh,” will be held at Hotel Trident, Nariman Point, Mumbai.</p><p>The primary aim of the event is to showcase emerging industrial opportunities in Madhya Pradesh, especially in the upcoming Power and Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing Zone (Phase-2) at Mohasa-Babai in Narmadapuram district. The deadline for land allotment applications in this zone is October 12, 2025.</p><p>The session will be attended by top industrial groups from India as well as Consuls General and trade representatives from Singapore, Mexico, Canada, and Italy.</p><p>Prominent companies such as Hindalco Industries, Welspun Group, L&T, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries Limited, Godrej Industries, UltraTech Cement Ltd, Bajaj Group, IPCA Labs, and Raymond Group will be represented at the event.</p><p>CM Dr. Yadav will present the state’s robust industrial policies, investment potential, and major projects such as the Power & Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing Zone, PM MITRA Park, Footwear Park, and sector-based industrial clusters. He will also engage in one-on-one meetings with key industry leaders to discuss specific investment opportunities. The session will feature a Diplomat Roundtable to explore global collaborations and industrial partnerships.</p><p>The session will begin with a welcome address by Shri Veer S. Advani, Deputy Chairman of CII Western Region and Managing Director of Blue Star Limited. Principle Secretary of Industrial Policy of Investment Promotion Shri Raghwendra Singh will present detailed insights into investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p>Under CM Dr. Mohan Yadav’s visionary leadership, Madhya Pradesh has successfully created a climate of trust and transparency for investors. As a result, leading companies from across the globe are now showing keen interest in setting up industrial units in the state. Such investment sessions are expected to significantly boost the state’s industrial growth and generate ample employment opportunities for local youth, positioning Madhya Pradesh as a major hub for industry and jobs in the coming years.</p>