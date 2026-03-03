<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav and Cabinet Ministers on Monday visited Lok Devta Bhilat Dev of Nimar-Malwa and offered prayers wishing happiness and prosperity of farmers of the state. In Kisan Kalyan Varsh, before Cabinet meeting at Nagalwadi in Barwani district, all took darshan and openly praised scenic site of Lok Devta situated on Satpura hill.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that under leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the State Government is working with commitment for development of state. Bhilat Dev is revered deity of Nimar-Malwa region. Today, along with darshan of revered deity, Cabinet meeting will begin. Whatever decisions are taken in Cabinet will be in interest of people of state and farmers.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also said that residents of Nimar are very fortunate to have received blessings of Maa Narmada. By irrigating their land with water of Maa Narmada, farmers of Nimar region are becoming prosperous and progressive. Today farmers of Nimar region are taking more than one crop of agriculture and horticulture and are progressing economically as well. Water of Maa Narmada is being provided for irrigation to farmers in Barwani district and Nimar region through micro upgradation irrigation projects. Progress of state will take place only through economic progress of farmers. State Government has declared year 2026 as Kisan Kalyan Varsh, so that farmers may be made more prosperous and affluent. He also urged farmers to maintain fertility of soil by adopting natural farming instead of chemical farming. In initial years, production in natural farming will be less, but soil fertility will increase and then gradually production capacity will also keep increasing.</p><p><strong>Bhilat Dev Temple Extremely Picturesque and Filled With Positive Energy</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, while observing the entire temple premises, said that Nagalwadi Bhilat Dev temple situated in beautiful valleys of Satpura is extremely picturesque and filled with positive energy. In renovation of temple built at penance site of Bhilat Dev, saint of Nimar Shri Siyaram Baba also has invaluable contribution, which can never be forgotten. After Nagalwadi temple darshan, a group photograph of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav along with members of Council of Ministers was taken.</p>.<p><strong>CM Dr Yadav Takes a Look at Exhibition of Crops Grown in Fields and Orchards of Nimar</strong></p><p>Before the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav visited an exhibition organised on premises of crops grown in farms/fields and orchards of Nimar. During his visit to the exhibition, farmers informed Chief Minister Dr. Yadav about agricultural practices of Nimar. Barwani Collector Smt. Jayati Singh also gave presentation regarding the exhibition organised at programme venue.</p><p><strong>Exhibition Based on Different Themes</strong></p><p>In view of Agriculture Cabinet, the District Administration and departments related to agricultural works presented their displays in exhibition on different themes. These were based on themes of Natural Farming Implementation and Effective Model, Vocal for Local, Banana Development Model, Dollar Chana Complete Value Chain, Barwani Mirch Plaster, Til Emerging Developing Crop, Sugarcane Economic and Effective Model, Mission Sickle Cell Eradication Programme, and Innovation Forest Village Prosperity Campaign.</p>