<p><strong>- All investors, companies are warmly welcome to Madhya Pradesh</strong></p><p><strong>- M P has immense investment potential in green energy</strong></p><p><strong>- CM Dr. Yadav visits of Greenko Company headquarters Hyderabad</strong></p><p>Bhopal। Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that Madhya Pradesh has immense potential in green energy development. The state is ready to invite all major companies to invest in Madhya Pradesh.</p><p> CM Dr Mohan Yadav on Saturday visited the Hyderabad headquarters of Greenko Company, a leading company in the green energy sector. On this occasion, he observed the company's cutting-edge technologies, energy conservation systems, and various projects related to renewable energy production. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that green energy is becoming the strongest pillar of the nation's development. The Greenko Group's contribution towards green energy production and its exploration is exemplary and commendable.</p><p> In a courtesy meeting with company officials, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav noted the historic progress being made in the green and renewable energy sector in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He stated that India has today established a distinct identity globally in green energy production. Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a leading state in this area. He stated that Madhya Pradesh offers immense investment opportunities in green energy production. The government is taking significant steps in this direction. He stated that Madhya Pradesh invites every group and company willing to invest in Madhya Pradesh to develop and expand the green energy sector.</p><p> Chief Minister Dr. Yadav's visit to Hyderabad is an initiative in this direction. This will accelerate green energy production, industrial development, and employment generation. This potential collaboration between Madhya Pradesh and the Greenko Group is an important step towards establishing Madhya Pradesh as a national hub for green energy production.</p><p> Chief Minister Dr. Yadav was briefed by the company's Group CEO and Managing Director, Shri Anil Chainmala Shetty, on the company's green energy projects across the country and its future plans. He stated that his company is actively pursuing business expansion and investment in Madhya Pradesh. It is noteworthy that the Greenko Group has expressed the possibility of establishing large-scale green energy projects in Madhya Pradesh. These include advanced projects such as 100 GWh energy storage capacity, green hydrogen clusters, bio-refinery plants, and 2G ethanol, methanol, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production.</p><p> During Chief Minister Dr. Yadav's visit to the Greenko company headquarters, Principal Secretary, Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion, Shri. Raghavendra Kumar Singh, MD, MPIDC, and Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister, Shri Chandramouli Shukla, along with Greenko company officials, were also present.</p>