<p>Member of the Swiss Parliament (National Council) Niklaus Samuel Gugger paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav at Samatva Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s residence, on Friday. The two leaders held detailed discussions on a range of issues, including industrial development and energy conservation. Additional Chief Secretary, Chief Minister’s Office, Shri Neeraj Mandloi, Managing Director, MPIDC, Shri Chandramauli Shukla, and other officials of the Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion were present on the occasion.</p><p>During the meeting, Shri Gugger discussed possibilities for cooperation in clean energy technologies, precision manufacturing, and digital solutions for energy efficiency. He said that Madhya Pradesh could significantly benefit from Swiss expertise in industrial automation and sustainable technologies. He also suggested inviting Swiss parliamentary representatives to Madhya Pradesh for policy exchanges on climate governance and industrial transition.</p><p>On the initiative of Chief Minister Dr. Yadav, Shri Gugger expressed the Swiss private sector’s potential interest in participating in Madhya Pradesh’s climate and sustainability initiatives. He also spoke about extending cooperation and support for technical training programs in renewable energy and advanced manufacturing for the state’s youth. Shri Gugger added that possibilities could be explored for joint research initiatives on green technologies with Swiss universities. He suggested positioning Madhya Pradesh as a heritage and eco-tourism destination for Swiss citizens, which could further facilitate cultural exchange programs to strengthen people-to-people ties. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav appreciated the suggestions and assured all possible cooperation.</p>.<p>Shri Gugger had earlier met Chief Minister Dr. Yadav last month at the World Economic Forum in Davos. During that interaction, they discussed India–Switzerland relations, cooperation in renewable energy, environmental conservation, and tribal welfare. The discussions also covered rural eco-tourism, promotion of millets, and all potential avenues and opportunities for future cooperation between Madhya Pradesh and Switzerland.</p>