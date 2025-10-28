<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav performed the virtual Bhoomi-Poojan of development projects worth ₹50 crore under the AMRUT 2.0 Scheme, Kayakalp Yojana, and Chief Minister Urban Area Infrastructure Development Scheme at the ground of IDA in Assembly Constituency No. 3, Indore.</p><p>He said these infrastructural projects aim to provide better civic amenities to citizens and prepare cities to meet future needs, marking a significant step toward strengthening urban infrastructure across the state.</p><h3><strong>Development Works under AMRUT 2.0</strong></h3><p>Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0), a new sewer network will be laid between Chhawani Square and Chandrabhaga Bridge at an estimated cost of ₹6 crore. The project comprises a 3.0-km sewer line with diameters ranging from 300 mm to 900 mm. This will improve drainage and sewage systems in Chhawani and neighboring areas before masterplan road construction begins, aiding the purification of the Khan River. The outdated central sewer network will be replaced with a modern, high-capacity system, ensuring better sanitation for residents of densely populated localities.</p><h3><strong>Riverfront and Other Key Projects</strong></h3><p>Under the Chief Minister Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme, the Chief Minister performed Bhoomi Poojan for a 1.13-km riverfront development stretch from Rambagh Square to Ahilya Ashram at a cost of ₹19.25 crore. The project includes construction of walkways, gabion walls, pitching, street lighting, and decorative mural art walls on both sides of the river to enhance the area’s aesthetics and serve as a tourism and citizen attraction hub.</p><p>Additionally, CM Dr. Yadav peromed the Bhoomi-Poojan for the remaining roadwork from Sarvate Bus Stand and Juni Indore Bridge to Pandhrinath Square via Chandrabhaga. The projects include a ₹12 crore overhead water tank in Ward No. 56 and construction of a sports stadium costing ₹5 crore. The Chief Minister said that improving the physical infrastructure of cities is an integral part of Madhya Pradesh’s planned urban development strategy, which envisions cleaner, greener, and smarter cities. These efforts align with the state government’s broader AMRUT 2.0 initiative, which, as reported earlier, aims to upgrade 224 water supply systems and sewerage networks across cities to improve living conditions for nearly 60 percent of the state’s urban population.</p><p>Urban Development and Housing Minister Shri Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Shri Tulsiram Silawat, Indore MP Shri Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Shri Pushyamitra Bhargava, MLA Shri Golu Shukla, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade, Police Commissioner Shri Santosh Kumar Singh, Collector Shri Shivam Verma, Municipal Commissioner Shri Dilip Kumar Yadav and a large number of citizens and local representatives were present on the occasion.</p>