CM Dr. Yadav Presents Diwali Gift as Bonus to Paddy Farmers

<p><strong>Transfers ₹337 Crore Bonus to 6.69 Lakh Paddy Farmers<br>Economic Empowerment of Farmers Drives a Prosperous MP<br>B hoomi Poojan and Inauguration of Development Projects worth ₹245 Crore<br>Over 4,000 Youth in Balaghat Receive Appointment Letters<br>New Community Hospital in Katangi and New Bridge on Katangi-Sivni Highway<br>High School to be Upgraded to Higher Secondary Level<br>Solar Fencing to Protect Crops near National Parks from Wild Animals<br>Testing Scheduled for Interlinking Nahlesra Dam under Rajiv Sagar Project<br>Five Families of Wild Animal Attack Victims to Receive ₹17 Lakh Each<br>CM Dr. Yadav addresses State-Level ‘Kisan Sammelan’ at Katangi Tehsil</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said, “The well-being of Annadata is the key to the happiness of all citizens. The economic strength of farmers is the foundation for the development and prosperity of the country and state.” The government prioritises farmers’ welfare in all its development policies and is advancing in mission mode for the welfare of the poor, youth, farmers, and women. Along with their rightful entitlements, farmers also receive the government’s Kisan Samman Nidhi as an expression of respect. The government is committed to leaving no stone unturned for farmers' welfare and prosperity. CM Dr. Yadav made these remarks while addressing the State Level Kisan Sammelan at Katangi in Balaghat district.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav facilitated the direct transfer of ₹. 337.12 crore as incentive bonuses to the bank accounts of 6,69,272 paddy-producing farmers in the state with a single click. Earlier, he had announced a bonus of up to ₹10,000 per hectare to farmers selling paddy at the support price. The Chief Minister also inaugurated and performed Bhoomi Poojan for 78 development projects worth ₹245 crore in Balaghat, including the inauguration of a ₹39 crore overbridge in Balaghat and a ₹31 crore new building for Sandeepani School in Parswada.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav distributed appointment letters to 850 youths from Naxal-affected villages in Balaghat, inducting them into special task forces of the Home Department. He also handed over appointment letters to over 3,700 youths selected in the employment festival, including nearly 1,000 young women employed in private companies in Bengaluru.</p><p><strong>Farmers Will Be freed from Hardship</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said this sammelan offers new opportunities for the youth. Farmers and youth act as bridges of development. For the overall progress of the state, the government will channel the hard work and immense energy of both groups in new directions.CM Dr. Yadav stated that it is with the blessings of farmers that a farmer’s son has become the Chief Minister today, and no hardships will be allowed to come to the farmers. He also announced that additional bonus amounts will be given on the minimum support price for wheat and soybeans. CM Dr. Yadav was presented with GI-tagged Chinnour rice and organic jaggery from Balaghat district.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav described farmers and youth as bridges of development, asserting that the government will channel their hard work and energy to further the state's progress. He emphasised that as a farmer’s son, he ensures no hardship is caused to farmers.</p><p><strong> Distributes Several Gifts</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav announced a new community hospital in Katangi, upgrading the local high school to higher secondary level, and a new bridge on Katangi-Siwani highway. To protect crops near Pench National Park from wild animals, solar fencing will be installed around fields. He also announced plans to interlink Nahlesara Dam with Rajiv Sagar irrigation project. Families of five people who died in wild animal attacks will receive compensation of Rs. 17 lakh each, completing their total entitled amount of Rs. 25 lakh.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav praised Balaghat’s progress and the changing environment driven by diligent farmers and youth. He noted that earlier some youth were misguided due to unemployment, but under leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the targeted date for Naxal eradication is March 31, 2026. The youth recruited today will protect their villages, water, forest, land, and wildlife with training. The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing government programs, such as monthly financial support for ‘Laadli Bahnas’, increasing from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 3,000 gradually, starting during Raksha Bandhan and Diwali festivals.</p><p><strong>Safeguarding and Respecting Gaumata</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav briefed about the Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Kamdhenu Scheme for cow protection and urged farmers to boost milk production by rearing cows and practicing natural farming as well. The government has increased grants for cow shelters and is establishing large gaushalas (cow shelters) across the state. He remarked that the divine presence of 33 crore deities resides in every cow, and anyone harming them will have no place in society. The Chief Minister stated that farmers have received a bonus gift before Diwali, and PM Modi’s GST rate cuts serve as a saving gift for citizens. He urged people to maximize the use of indigenous products to strengthen and enrich the country.</p><p>School Education, Transport, and Balaghat In-charge Minister Shri Uday Pratap Singh praised Dr. Yadav’s concern for farmers, youth, and overall development in Balaghat. He encouraged farmers to diversify crops and adopt crop rotation for better returns. Public Health Engineering Minister Mrs. Sampatiya Uike addressed the farmers in the local language, emphasising the government’s dedication to welfare and employment opportunities.</p><p>Katangi MLA Shri Gaurav Singh Pardhi highlighted government incentives for industrial and agricultural development in Balaghat, emphasizing the need for dam interlinking and solar fencing. He detailed the Rs. 245 crore development works underway in the district.</p><p><strong>CM Operates Paddy Transplanter</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav visited the development exhibition set up by various departments. He explored the features of a paddy transplanter promoting agricultural innovation and even tried operating it himself.</p><p>At the exhibition, women from a self-help group, who have become lakhpatis, demonstrated the process of making tur dal. Impressed by their work, CM Dr. Yadav appreciated their efforts and encouraged them to continue their initiatives. The Chief Minister also visited the GST Mahabachat Utsav stall at the exhibition and remarked that it has ushered in a new era of savings for farmers and the general public. He urged that the GST Mahabachat Utsav be widely promoted so that its benefits reach the maximum number of people.</p>.<p><strong>‘Rice Bowl’ Balaghat - Exhibition Becomes the Centre of Attraction </strong></p><p>The grand exhibition, organized by the Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries Departments, and the Rural Livelihood Mission, showcased advanced farm machinery including drones, super seeders, reapers, balers, and laser land levelers. New technologies such as nano urea, nano DAP, organic farming, millet-based products, fisheries innovations and dairy development prospects were demonstrated. Products from women’s self-help groups were also on display.</p><p>Balaghat MP Smt. Bharti Pardhi, Lanji MLA Shri Rajkumar Karrahe, former ministers, Cabinet-ranked Minister Shri Pradeep Jaiswal, MP Backward Classes Commission member Ms. Mousam Bisen, former Minister Shri Ramkishore Kanware, along with numerous farmers, youth, and citizens, attended the program.</p>