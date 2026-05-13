CM Dr. Yadav Reduces Motorcade Size Following Prime Minister Shri Modi’s Appeal

<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has reduced the number of vehicles in his motorcade until further orders in response to the appeal made by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. During the State Cabinet meeting held on Monday, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav urged members of the Council of Ministers to promote the use of public transport and reduce petrol and diesel consumption in view of the prevailing global situation and in the interest of the nation. Madhya Pradesh will implement these measures with seriousness, and necessary instructions have been issued in this regard.</p><p><strong>Only 8 Vehicles to Accompany Chief Minister’s Convoy</strong></p><p>Until further orders, only 8 vehicles will accompany the Chief Minister’s motorcade instead of the existing 13. No vehicle rallies will be organised during his tours. All ministers have also been instructed to use the minimum number of vehicles during travel.</p><p>Instructions have also been issued to newly appointed office-bearers of corporations and boards to assume charge in a simple manner without organising vehicle rallies.</p><p>Chief Minister Dr. Yadav has directed that measures promoting austerity in official functioning be implemented in Madhya Pradesh in line with the appeal and suggestions made by Prime Minister Shri Modi. Ministers, office-bearers of corporations and boards, and citizens have been urged to minimise the use of vehicles, prefer public transport, and avoid unnecessary travel by private vehicles.</p>