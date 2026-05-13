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CM Dr. Yadav Reduces Motorcade Size Following Prime Minister Shri Modi’s Appeal

Madhya Pradesh to Implement Fuel Conservation Measures in National Interest
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Published 13 May 2026, 07:07 IST

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