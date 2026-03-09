<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will flag off the third edition of ‘Queens on the Wheels’ from the Chief Minister’s Residence at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The Chief Minister will flag off 25 women superbikers as part of an initiative to promote the state’s rich and historic tourism destinations across the country and globally.</p><p>Following the success of the previous two editions, this seven-day event, celebrating women's empowerment, freedom and heritage, will cover a bike trail of approximately 1,400 kilometres from Bhopal to Khajuraho.</p><p>Secretary, Tourism and MD of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Dr. Ilaiyaraja T, said that the MP Tourism Board’s initiative ‘Queens on the Wheels’ is not merely a bike ride but a celebration of women's empowerment, courage and the rich cultural and tourism heritage of Madhya Pradesh. He stated that 25 women superbikers from across the country will experience various tourist destinations of the state during this unique journey from Bhopal to Khajuraho, and help promote them at the national and international levels. The objective of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is to establish the state as a safe, exciting and world-class tourism destination through such innovative initiatives.</p><p><strong>Concluding Event in Bhopal on March 13</strong></p><p>The seven-day journey, beginning in Bhopal, will pass through Sanchi, Udayagiri, Chanderi, Shivpuri, Kuno, Gwalior, Datia, Orchha and Khajuraho, before concluding in Bhopal on March 13.</p><p>This initiative by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will highlight the state’s rich historical and archaeological heritage and help position Madhya Pradesh as a safe and vibrant tourism destination for women. The campaign will also promote lesser-known destinations, strengthen rural tourism circuits and encourage responsible travel across the state.</p>