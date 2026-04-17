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CM Dr. Yadav to Inaugurate Mega Cultural Festival ‘Ekatma Parv’ at Sacred Knowledge Land Omkareshwar on Friday

Five-Day Event of Philosophical Reflection, Cultural Consciousness and Spiritual Energy Top Saints, Thinkers and Scholars from India and Abroad to Deliver Global Message of Oneness
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Published 17 April 2026, 06:04 IST

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