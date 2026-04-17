<p>Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will inaugurate five-day ‘Ekatma Parv’ from Friday, April 17 at Omkareshwar, the initiation site of Adi Guru Shankaracharya, who is regarded as reviver of Indian culture and a leading proponent of Advaita Vedanta. Organised at ‘Ekatma Dham’ nestled in caves of Mandhata mountain, this festival will present a unique confluence of philosophical reflection, cultural consciousness and spiritual energy. On auspicious occasion of Vaishakh Shukla Panchami, top saints, thinkers and scholars from India and abroad will participate and emphasise global message of oneness. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav will inaugurate Advaita Lok and Akshar Brahma exhibition and will also participate in Vedic rituals. On this occasion, presence of Dwarka Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Sadanand Saraswati, Vivekananda Kendra Vice President Padma Shri Nivedita Bhide and Swami Shardanand Saraswati will add dignity to the event.</p><p>Under important intellectual session ‘Advaitamritam - Vimarsh Sabha’ of Ekatma Parv, in-depth dialogue will be held on contemporary relevance of Advaita philosophy. On the first day, special focus will be on modern subject ‘Advaita and Gen-Z’, where youth perspective will be presented. In the following days, scholarly discussions will explore interconnections of Advaita philosophy with Artificial Intelligence (AI), environmental conservation, global peace and Sikh tradition’s ‘Ek Onkar’. This intellectual churning is an innovative effort to connect modern society and new generation with eternal concept of Advaita.</p><p>Under cultural evening ‘Raso Vai Sah’, renowned artists of country will present performances every day. On first day, classical vocal recital by Shri Jayateerth Mevundi and Odissi performance ‘Ekam’ by Shubhada Varadkar will be main attractions. In subsequent days, Bharatanatyam, Carnatic music and Nirgun Vani will express essence of Advaita through artistic forms. An important highlight of festival will be initiation ceremony on April 21, in which more than 700 youths from India and abroad will take pledge as ‘Shankardoot’.</p><p>Through ‘Ekatma Dham’ at Omkareshwar, Government of Madhya Pradesh is establishing philosophy of Acharya Shankar on global platform. Here, 108-feet high ‘Statue of Oneness’ and under-construction ‘Advaita Lok’ museum are emerging not only as tourist attractions but also as global centres of spiritual inquiry. The festival commencing from tomorrow will prove to be a significant step towards uniting entire nation in a shared cultural and ideological thread.</p>