CM Dr. Yadav’s Initiative Brings Indo-French Investment Conclave to Bhopal
Top French Industry Representatives to Gather in Bhopal
French Industry Leaders to Explore Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh
Focus on Agri, EV, Technology, Renewable Energy and Skill Development Sectors
Conclave to Be Held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on May 12
CM Dr. Yadav to Hold Dialogue with Global Investors
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Us :
Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.