CM Dr. Yadav’s Initiative Brings Indo-French Investment Conclave to Bhopal

Top French Industry Representatives to Gather in Bhopal French Industry Leaders to Explore Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh Focus on Agri, EV, Technology, Renewable Energy and Skill Development Sectors Conclave to Be Held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre on May 12 CM Dr. Yadav to Hold Dialogue with Global Investors