<p>The Chief Minister said that the ideas presented at the event go beyond technology, offering practical solutions to improve cities, strengthen democracy, and empower society. She noted that today’s youth have the ability to transform ideas into innovation and innovation into meaningful impact.</p><p>Calling for the creation of “Delhi 2.0,” the Chief Minister emphasised building a city driven by innovation, empowered by inclusion, and balanced with both technology and trust.</p><p>She praised the enthusiasm, skills, and determination of the youth, calling them a valuable asset to the nation, and extended her best wishes.</p>