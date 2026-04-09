<p>Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta attended the 18th convocation ceremony of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University along with Lieutenant Governor Shri Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu.</p><p>Congratulating the students receiving medals and degrees, the Chief Minister said that the youth are the driving force behind the vision of a “Viksit Bharat,” and their success will take the nation to greater heights.</p><p>The Chief Minister stated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Delhi’s education system is undergoing rapid transformation. The education budget has increased to ₹19,326 crore, leading to improved infrastructure, modern classrooms, and better access to technology for students.</p><p>She added that the government is focused on providing education and facilities aligned with the needs of the youth. Vice Chancellor Dr. Mahesh Verma and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.</p>