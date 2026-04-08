CM Rekha Gupta, LG Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu Inspect Yamuna Ghats, Review Cleanup Works

<p>Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta, along with Lieutenant Governor Shri Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu, visited Vasudev Ghat and Yamuna Bazaar Ghat to review cleanliness, infrastructure, and ongoing rejuvenation works.</p><p>The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all works are completed within the stipulated timelines. She also instructed that desilting activities be accelerated in mission mode and that all preparations be completed before the monsoon.</p><p>The Chief Minister said that the Yamuna is a symbol of faith and heritage, and ensuring clean, safe, and well-maintained riverbanks remains a top priority. She added that the commitment to a clean Yamuna is being implemented on the ground with full dedication.</p>