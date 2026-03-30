<p>The meeting focused on maintaining economic momentum and ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential resources amid the global scenario. </p><p>The Chief Minister noted that the Centre’s proactive and far-reaching measures are strengthening supply chains while keeping public welfare as the top priority.</p><p>The Chief Minister said that under the spirit of “Team India” and the guidance of the Prime Minister, all states are committed to ensuring that global challenges do not place an additional burden on citizens.</p><p>The Chief Minister added that the Delhi Government remains fully prepared to work in close coordination with the Centre to ensure seamless services and public convenience.</p>