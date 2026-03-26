<p>Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta performed Kanya Pujan on the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami today. </p><p>The Chief Minister said that daughters are a blessing, a source of strength, and a sacred manifestation of the divine. She noted that Durga Ashtami reminds us that every girl embodies the radiant form of Adi Shakti.</p><p>She added that the love and respect for daughters bring purity and positivity to life. The Chief Minister prayed for happiness and prosperity in every home and for the continued blessings of Maa Durga on all.</p>