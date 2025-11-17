CM Yogi Adityanath felicitated students by awarding them medals and degrees

<p><strong>(BBD Convocation)</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the convocation ceremony of Babu Banarasi Das University in Lucknow</p><p>CM Yogi’s message to the students: With patience and balance, success naturally follows</p><p>When you focus on solutions, success becomes inevitable: CM Yogi</p><p>Emphasizing the importance of artificial intelligence, CM Yogi told the youth, “AI should be guided by you, not the other way around”</p><p>BBD Academy offers an impressive blend of scale and skill: CM Yogi</p><p>Institutions must instill values in youth along with technological education: CM Yogi</p><p><strong>Lucknow, November 17</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the convocation ceremony of Babu Banarasi Das University on Monday, guided the youth in the role of a “mentor.” He encouraged them to strive continuously, emphasizing that sincere effort makes anything possible. Highlighting the two paths in life, he said that those who focus on solutions find success, while those who repeatedly dwell on problems do not progress.</p><p>“Concentrate on solutions. When we work together, solutions naturally emerge,” he said. He added that life consistently offers opportunities to learn, and individuals should seek new avenues across diverse fields.</p><p>The Chief Minister stressed that no one is inherently incompetent; what society truly needs are capable leaders. Institutions, mentors, teachers, parents, and individuals all have the potential to become role models for future generations. “If we move forward with determination, patience, and balance, success will surely follow,” he added.</p><p>CM Yogi also paid tribute to former Chief Minister Babu Banarasi Das and former Union Minister Akhilesh Das Gupta, the founder of the university. He appreciated the academic and sports-related achievements of the institution since its establishment in 2011.</p><p>The Chief Minister said that the event reflected not just a convocation but the spirit of a transforming India. He expressed confidence that the graduating students would, through their vision and leadership, shape the future of the nation and the state.</p><p>He spoke about the evolution of the convocation tradition, tracing its roots to the ancient Gurukul system. “There was a time when the world followed us. But when we began to follow others, we compromised our own strength,” he remarked.</p><p>CM Yogi also recalled the struggles and vision of Babu Banarasi Das, his role in the freedom movement, and his aspirations for Uttar Pradesh in independent India. “Whatever action plans we implement today carry the spirit of these great personalities. We are fortunate to witness their vision taking shape in the state. A sense of gratitude must always remain within us,” he said.</p><p>He further stated that India has made significant progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Referring to initiatives like the Khelo India Games, Fit India Movement, and MP Sports Competition, he said these efforts have ignited a renewed enthusiasm for sports. “Today, sports have become a part of daily life. It is commendable that BBD has integrated sports into academics and built facilities like a grand stadium and a badminton academy,” he added.</p><p>Calling BBD more than just a degree-awarding institution, the Chief Minister said the university is emerging as a hub for modern and future-ready technologies. He urged students to think ten steps ahead of the world. “If we stay ahead, the world will follow us,” he said.</p><p>Reflecting on India’s development journey over the past 11 years, CM Yogi noted that global perceptions have transformed significantly since 2014. “The shift from frustration and despair to hope and enthusiasm became visible after 2014,” he said.</p><p>CM Yogi said that India has made remarkable strides across every sector. Through small yet innovative initiatives, the country has shown what transformative outcomes are possible. He recalled how critics reacted when Prime Minister Modi announced that every poor household should have a bank account. “Those who contribute nothing often oppose positive change,” he remarked. Unaffected by criticism, the government opened zero-balance accounts for the poor, enabling direct transfer of benefits through DBT without any deductions. This initiative has benefitted 50 crore families nationwide and dealt a major blow to corruption.</p><p>He added that India’s entire financial ecosystem has now been integrated with digital payments. Recalling Rajiv Gandhi’s earlier remark that only 15 paise of each rupee reached the poor, the CM said that today, under the Digital India Mission, every rupee reaches its intended beneficiary. He highlighted that even during the global crisis of COVID-19, when major world powers were struggling, India was simultaneously managing the pandemic and launching the National Education Policy 2020. Referring to several central schemes, he said that Prime Minister Modi has helped convert India’s scale into skill, giving new wings to the aspirations of the youth.</p><p>The Chief Minister noted that India is the world’s youngest nation, with 56% of its population in the working-age group. Institutions, therefore, must be ready to help young people fulfill their aspirations. He praised BBD Academy for maintaining an impressive balance of scale and skill and emphasized the need to build further on this.</p><p>Highlighting the growing significance of artificial intelligence, he said, “AI has become essential in every field, but it must remain under human direction.” He added that India has made substantial progress in robotics and that engineering institutes should proactively adopt emerging technologies. AI, he said, will prove valuable not only for students but also for farmers, workers, and professionals across sectors.</p><p>The CM drew attention to the challenges faced by sewer workers and stressed the need to use robotics to prevent loss of life. He reiterated the government’s ban on single-use plastic and pointed out that while Indians follow rules strictly abroad, they must also show the same discipline within the country. He emphasized the importance of traffic sense and civic behavior as well. Referring to the G-20 Summit, he narrated the anecdote about the missing flower pots to highlight civic responsibility.</p><p>He urged institutions to equip youth with both technological skills and strong values, as these two pillars will help build a Viksit Bharat. He stated that Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat will be realized through a Viksit Uttar Pradesh, and achieving this will require collective effort.</p><p>Reflecting on the state’s transformation, CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh was once ranked among the bottom five states in central government evaluations. “People used to claim that Uttar Pradesh could never improve,” he said. When his government took office in 2017, he questioned why the state could not rank among the top three. A series of meetings with ministers and officers followed, where he stressed that no government scheme can succeed without public involvement. Improved public engagement has now resulted in Uttar Pradesh emerging among the top performers in most central schemes.</p><p>The Chief Minister recalled the situation in 2017, when even existing investors were leaving the state. UP was barely acknowledged in national policy discussions. By adopting PM Modi’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” and enforcing a strict policy of zero tolerance for crime and corruption, the state gradually positioned itself as a model of law and order.</p><p>He explained that while the word “law” may initially seem harsh, when embraced sincerely, it works like medicine, bitter at first, but beneficial in the end. Once strong law and order became a part of everyday life, investments began pouring in. A state that previously struggled to attract even ₹50,000 crore in five years has now secured investment proposals worth over ₹45 lakh crore in just eight years.</p><p>CM Yogi noted that Uttar Pradesh’s share in the national economy was 14% in 1950 but had fallen to below 8% by 2017. “If individuals are not safe, how can capital be safe?” he asked. The state government took responsibility for ensuring security, and within two years, UP climbed to second place nationally. Today, it is recognized as a top achiever state.</p><p>He recalled that Akhilesh Das had built a university on 100 acres through his own capacity, something nearly impossible for a private investor today due to past policies that allowed favored entities to establish universities even on 10 acres. To change this, the government formulated 33 sectoral policies and introduced a transparent system. “The land bank belongs to the government. Investors can examine the policies and invest assured of security and support from the state,” he said.</p><p>CM Yogi said, “Operation Sindoor showcased India’s strength to the world.” He added that Uttar Pradesh stood firmly with the nation’s armed forces, contributing significantly to defense capabilities. The BrahMos missile is being manufactured in Lucknow, for which the state government provided land free of cost. He noted that once the BrahMos unit begins operating at full capacity, Uttar Pradesh is expected to receive ₹300–500 crore annually in GST. The land was offered in 2020 and formally allocated in 2022; its developed value was only ₹200 crore, yet today the state is receiving returns many times higher. He also mentioned that during Operation Sindoor, drones developed by the youth of Uttar Pradesh left Pakistan stunned.</p><p>The Chief Minister further stated that Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a major hub for AI, data centers, and cutting-edge technologies such as robotics and drone systems. He urged universities to integrate these emerging technologies into their academic framework by introducing short-term, certificate, and diploma programs. He encouraged institutions to promote practical work in drones, robotics, IoT, and AI, highlighting their rising importance in multiple sectors.</p><p>“Technology does not take away jobs; it creates new opportunities. It is up to us to harness them effectively,” he said. He recalled that when computers gained prominence in the early 1990s, many feared job losses, but technology ultimately expanded employment opportunities.</p><p>The convocation ceremony was attended by Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Chancellor Alka Das, Pro-Chancellor Viraj Sagar Das, Vice-Chairperson Sonakshi Das Gupta, Devanshi Das Gupta, Vice-Chancellor Prof. S.K. Srivastava, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. S.C. Sharma, and several other dignitaries.</p><p><strong>BOX</strong></p><p><strong>CM Yogi Adityanath presented medals and degrees to students</strong></p><p>During the ceremony, CM Yogi Adityanath conferred medals and degrees upon the students. Award recipients included Muskan Sahu, Peshwani Sharma, Sumi Gaur, Jeevida Shukla, Smarika Saxena, Insha Imran, Madhulika, Rishita Asthana, Naina Singh, Vibhav Dubey, Pallavi Rai, Neeraj Kumar Kushwaha, Vartika Gupta, Vaishnavi Yadav, Shubham Shukla, Vaishnavi Srivastava, and Sara Mehndi.</p><p>Those awarded doctorate degrees included Mayank Jaipuria, Amrita Yadav, Manju Bhardwaj, Shweta Singh, Usha Arunima, Alok Sharan, Sameeksha Gupta, Ojaswini Pal, Shailja Pandey, Neha Sharma, Afreen Hasan, Farheen Azad, Sara Zaidi, and Anukriti Mishra.</p>