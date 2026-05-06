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CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Baba Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav

Gorakshapeethadheeshwar prayed for public welfare and prosperity of the state Greeted devotees at the temple and showered affection on children
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Published 06 May 2026, 12:31 IST

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