CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Baba Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav

<p>Chief Minister and Gorakshapeethadheeshwar Yogi Adityanath arrived in Kashi on Wednesday morning. He offered prayers at the temples of Baba Vishwanath and Kashi Kotwal Baba Kaal Bhairav. He prayed for public welfare and the well-being of the people of the state.</p><p>At the Baba Kaal Bhairav temple, the Chief Minister greeted devotees with folded hands. He also showered affection on children in nearby houses. Devotees who had come for darshan at the temple of Kashi Puradhipati Baba Vishwanath raised slogans of “Har Har Mahadev” after seeing the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister also greeted the devotees.</p><p>During this time, state government ministers Anil Rajbhar, Ravindra Jaiswal, Dr. Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, MLAs Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, Saurabh Srivastava, Dr. Awadhesh Singh, Legislative Council member Hansraj Vishwakarma, Dharmendra Singh and others were present.</p><p>Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended an auspicious family function in Varanasi. On Wednesday morning, the Chief Minister reached the residence of Rajeev Krishna, a resident of Chandmari in Bada Lalpur. He attended the function and extended his greetings to the family members.</p>