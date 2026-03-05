Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homedhbrandpr

CM Yogi celebrates Holi by worshipping Holika Bhasma

Gorakshapeethadhishwar and saints applied Bhasma tilak to each other CM enjoyed Phag at Gorakhnath Temple, celebrated Holi with colors and flowers
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

Note: This is sponsored content. The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 12:22 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us