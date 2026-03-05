<p>On the auspicious festival of Holi, on Wednesday morning, Gorakshapeethadhishwar and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began the celebration of Holi by worshipping Holika Bhasma at the Gorakhnath Temple premises. He enjoyed Phag songs at Gorakhnath Temple and performed Gau Seva by applying Bhasma and Gulal to the cows and feeding them jaggery. </p><p>On this occasion, devotees enthusiastically played Holi with colors and flowers along with Gorakshapeethadhishwar.</p><p>The Holi celebrations of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath began on Wednesday morning at the Gorakhnath Temple premises with the worship of Holika Bhasma as Gorakshapeethadhishwar.</p><p>Reaching the Mela Ground in the temple premises, where Holika was lit, Yogi Adityanath worshipped Holika Bhasma (Samvat ash) amid Vedic chants, performed Aarti and applied Bhasma tilak. After this ritual, the temple’s chief priest Kamalnath, along with other saints and devotees, applied the same Bhasma tilak to Gorakshapeethadhishwar and received his blessings. Gorakshapeethadhishwar also applied tilak to them and conveyed Holi greetings.</p><p>From the Holika Dahan site, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the temple of Guru Gorakhnath Ji and offered Holika Bhasma to Shrinath Ji. After this, Phag songs were organized at the entrance gate.</p><p>CM Yogi stayed there for a while, enjoyed the Phag and extended Holi greetings and best wishes to everyone. </p><p>While the Chief Minister was enjoying the Phag, devotees present there showered colors, Abir-Gulal and flowers on him and played Holi.</p><p>On the occasion of Holi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached the temple Gaushala and applied Bhasma and Gulal to the cows while offering prayers for their well-being. He fed jaggery to the cows. Hearing the voice of CM Yogi in the Gaushala, the cows ran towards him. The Chief Minister affectionately patted their foreheads and necks and showered them with affection.</p>