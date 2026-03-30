CM Yogi gifted a digital, empowered and modern Anganwadi system
Chief Minister provided 69,804 smartphones to Anganwadi workers and supervisors
CM also distributed appointment letters to 18,440 workers and helpers
More than 2 lakh growth monitoring devices were also distributed to Anganwadi workers
CM inaugurated and laid the foundation for various child development and women welfare projects worth more than ₹450 crore
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