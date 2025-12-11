CM Yogi Govt working on five dimensions for the development of Sambhal

<p>Yogi Govt is transforming Sambhal, taking care of the city</p><p>Sambhal progressing in security, education, industry, and infrastructure</p><p>Police establishing peace and harmony in Sambhal through public dialogue</p><p>There is no migration from Sambhal; development and the rule of law have been established</p><p>Security system strengthened with 39 police outposts and 1300 CCTV cameras</p><p>‘Bharose ki Parchi’ proving effective for complainants in Sambhal</p><p><strong>Lucknow, December 10:</strong></p><p>The CM Yogi government is transforming Sambhal, a major pilgrimage site of Sanatan Dharma, by taking care of the city. Sambhal, which suffered from riots and tension due to the neglect of previous governments, is now progressing in every sector, including security, education, industry, and infrastructure, under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath.</p><p>On one hand, the police are establishing peace and harmony in Sambhal through public dialogue, and on the other hand, Sambhal, rich in tourism and culture, is moving towards a prosperous future along with its glorious past. The CM Yogi government is working on five dimensions for the development of Sambhal; which is also growing economically. Now there is no migration from Sambhal, as the rule of law has been established here.</p><p>The Yogi government is giving a new identity to Sambhal's rich heritage and historical significance. The Brahmakund, which had been turned into a garbage dump and had lost its existence due to encroachment, has been revived. CM Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with government and local administrative officials in the second half of November to review the development of Sambhal.</p><p>There are 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 wells in Sambhal. CM Yogi government is working on their restoration and recognition. He emphasised on the restoration of ancient pilgrimage sites and wells in the first phase of development works.</p><p>In the second phase, he directed that the focus should be on development works such as museums, light and sound shows. The land acquisition process is also underway for the development of 12 pilgrimage sites. These include, most notably, Kurukshetra, Naimisharanya, and Manokamna Tirth. A request has also been made to the government for the release of Rs. 12.94 crore.</p><p>The government has issued directives to improve public facilities and infrastructure. On the instructions of CM Yogi Adityanath, an integrated collectorate building is also being established in Sambhal. Recently, CM Yogi held a meeting and reviewed the revenue, home, justice, charitable affairs, public works, tourism-culture, urban development, Namami Gange Yojana, and Atirikta Urja Vibhag, among others.</p><p>Land acquisition is progressing rapidly for the establishment of the District Court, District Jail, and the 24th Battalion of the PAC. The concerned departments are implementing their plans for the expansion of public facilities and the construction of two-lane and four-lane roads.</p><p> The Urban Development Department is giving a new dimension to Sambhal by carrying out numerous works in all the municipal bodies here under the 'Vandan Yojana', Chief Minister Vaishvik Nagarodaya Yojana, Lake, Pond, and Tank Scheme, Urban Drainage Scheme, and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Nagar Vikas Yojana. The Atirikta Urja Vibhag is also preparing to set up a CBG plant on 11.328 hectares of government land.</p><p>Sixteen PM Shri schools are operating in Sambhal. The facilities in these schools are giving tough competition to private schools. Students in these schools come in proper uniforms. They are receiving education in both Hindi and English mediums. These schools feature an education park, modern science labs, a cafeteria, a medicinal garden, and the Harishchandra Auditorium, all of which are major attractions. </p><p>Enrolment in these schools is increasing rapidly. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also honoured District Magistrate Dr Rajendra Pansia for the inspiring facilities provided for differently-abled children at these schools.</p><p>The government is continuously working to enrich Sambhal culturally. Following the model of Ayodhya, preparations are underway to construct a 24-kosi Parikrama Marg here as well. This Parikrama Marg will become a defining feature of Sambhal. Through this Parikrama marg, devotees will be able to visit 68 pilgrimage sites. The Public Works Department will construct this Parikrama Marg. Obstacles and illegal encroachments along the Parikrama marg are being removed.</p><p> More than five lakh devotees visit the Sisona Danda Mela annually to take a holy dip. The formalities for granting it the status of Prantiya Mela are also being completed. The government is also focusing on the rejuvenation of the Mahishmati River. 5.565 hectares of land have been identified in Datauli village for the development of tourism infrastructure facilities. ₹16.15 crore will be spent on this project.</p><p>The CM Yogi Adityanath government is also taking positive steps towards the formation of the 'Sambhal Kalki Tirtha Vikas Parishad'.</p><p>The people of Sambhal are also being connected to the development process. The situation in Sambhal has changed due to the Yogi government. Families who had left their homes are now returning. The administration has restored the property of more than 15 families after they provided the necessary documents. All these people have also returned. Work is also being done to facilitate the public in sensitive areas.</p><p>The Jama Masjid in the old city and the surrounding areas are considered sensitive. Here too, illegal encroachments were removed, 39 police outposts were constructed, and more than 1300 CCTV cameras were installed.</p><p>Sambhal is also progressing rapidly economically. In 2024-25, Sambhal witnessed exports worth Rs 2405 crore. In terms of exports, Sambhal has reached the tenth position on the state map. The Yogi government is moving forward by giving respect and dignity to everyone, rising above caste, religion, language, and region, and working on the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".</p><p>Bharose Ki Parchi: Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi has launched a unique initiative in Sambhal to address the problems of the common people. Through this, complainants are issued a digital number regarding their complaint. A track record of this is also maintained. </p><p>Public grievances are properly addressed by the officers within a stipulated time frame. If action is not taken within the stipulated time, senior officers are seeking explanations from the concerned officers.</p><p>Ek Pustak Ek Pushpa Abhiyan: Dr. Rajendra Pensiya has launched the 'Ek Pustak Ek Pushpa Abhiyan'. Under this, dignitaries to all government events are being given a book and a flower. The objective is to create awareness among the general public about education and the environment and to send a positive message.</p><p>Sambhal Samvad App: The "Sambhal Samvad" app has been developed for the residents of Sambhal district. This is a one-stop digital platform where all essential citizen services can be easily accessed. This app is an effective step towards establishing communication between local administration and the general public, and making government processes more accessible</p>