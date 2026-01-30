CM Yogi pays tribute to Bapu on Martyrdom Day

<p>Chief Minister offers floral tribute at Gandhi statue in Lucknow’s GPO Park</p><p>CM observes moment of silence in reverence to the Father of the Nation</p><p><strong>Lucknow: January 30</strong></p><p>On the martyrdom day of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid heartfelt tributes by offering floral wreaths at the Gandhi statue located in Lucknow’s GPO Park on Friday.</p><p>In an atmosphere filled with reverence and respect, the Chief Minister garlanded the statue and bowed before Bapu. He then observed a moment of silence in his memory. CM Yogi also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi through his X handle and appealed to people to adopt his ideals.</p><p>During the tribute ceremony, school children performed Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajans. The GPO Park resonated with the melodious tunes of ‘Raghu Pati Raghav Raja Ram’ and other soulful bhajans. The Chief Minister listened attentively for nearly 15 minutes. He appreciated the children’s performance and also took photographs with them in front of the Gandhi statue.</p><p>Earlier, paying tribute on his X handle, the Chief Minister wrote: 'On the martyrdom day of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi ji, we pay our humble tributes. Revered Bapu’s devotion to truth, unwavering non-violence and compassion for humanity continue to guide the world. Let us follow his ideals and contribute to a just, prosperous and developed India.'</p><p>The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLAs Neeraj Bora and Jay Devi, MLCs Mahendra Singh, Mukesh Sharma and Ramchandra Pradhan, BJP Lucknow Mahanagar President Anand Dwivedi and other dignitaries.</p>