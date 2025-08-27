CM Yogi to hand over appointment letters to 2,425 lady supervisors and 13 Pharmacists on August 27
Women and Child Development department to see large-scale recruitment after two decades
Appointment letter distribution ceremony to be held at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission conducted selection process in a fair and transparent manner
Yogi govt continues to set new benchmarks in providing employment opportunities to the youth under Mission Rojgar
8.5 lakh youth secured govt jobs in 8 years under Yogi govt’s Mission Rojgar
