CM Yogi to provide scholarships to 5 lakh students from backward classes

<p>In 2nd phase of scholarship distribution on Friday, CM Yogi to distribute Rs 126.68 crore to over 4.83 lakh students</p><p>In the first phase, more than 2.5 lakh OBC students were benefited with a scholarship amount of Rs 62.13 crore</p><p>Students from backward classes to get scholarships totalling over Rs 188 crore through DBT</p><p>Yogi govt raises scholarship and fee reimbursement budget to over Rs 3,124 crore for 2025–26 </p><p><strong>Lucknow, October 16:</strong> Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will personally oversee the direct transfer of scholarships to lakhs of students’ bank accounts during a ceremony organized by the Backward Class Welfare Department at Lok Bhavan Auditorium on Friday.</p><p>For the first time, under the CM’s direction, the scholarship distribution for the 2025–26 financial year began in September itself. In the first phase, around Rs 62.13 crore was distributed to benefit over 2.5 lakh OBC students from classes 9 to 12. In the second phase, scheduled for Friday, Rs 126.68 crore will be transferred to more than 4.83 lakh students.</p><p>Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Class Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment, Narendra Kashyap, said, “Only when the youth of the state are educated can the vision of Viksit Bharat–Viksit Uttar Pradesh be realised.”</p><p>He said that the objective of the state government is to ensure that no talented student is deprived of education due to financial constraints. The government has made the process of scholarship and fee reimbursement for students from disadvantaged and economically weaker sections faster, more transparent, and fully digital. Under this system, for the first time in financial year 2025–26, the scholarship distribution began as early as September.</p><p>He further said that in the year 2016–17, the budget of the Backward Class Welfare Department was Rs 1295 crore, which has now been increased to Rs 3124.45 crore in the current financial year 2025–26 indicating more than 2.5 times increase.</p><p>Even the budget for scholarship and fee reimbursement schemes has seen a remarkable rise. In 2016–17, it was Rs 1092.36 crore, which has now increased to Rs 2825 crore. He added that scholarship distribution is now done entirely online through DBT to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, enhancing both transparency and efficiency in the process.</p><p>The aim of these initiatives is to make youth from every community self-reliant and to ensure equal opportunities in society through education.</p><p><strong>Significant Increase in the Budget of Departmental Schemes</strong></p><p>Name of the Scheme\t Budget 2016–17\t Budget 2025–26</p><p>Pre-Matric Scholarship\t Rs 107.33 Cr\t Rs 325 Cr</p><p>Post-Matric Scholarship / Fee Reimbursement\tRs 984.62 Cr\t Rs 2,500 Cr</p><p>Marriage Grant\t Rs 141.55 Cr\t Rs 200 Cr</p><p>Computer Training\tRs 11 Cr\t Rs 35 Cr</p><p>Hostel Maintenance\tRs 0\t Rs 5 Cr</p><p>Scheme Promotion\tRs 0\t Rs 1 Cr</p>